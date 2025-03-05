The Easy 2-Ingredient Meat Marinade That Relies On Kitchen Staples

What's best about this marinade is that you'll have it ready in no time. There's really no rocket science when it comes to preparing it, as it only requires two basic steps. The first thing you need to do is take a large bowl and pour in some soy sauce. Then, cut a lemon in half and squeeze out all the juice before whisking everything together until it's fully blended. If you have ginger and garlic at home, you could also throw them in for extra flavor, although that's completely optional. Look around your cupboard to see if you have any additional oils or spices to add to your DIY meat marinade formula. What's left is to put the meat in the bowl, coat it evenly, and let it rest in the fridge for up to eight hours.

During this time, the citric acid will break down the meat and form small pockets, thus enabling the soy sauce to penetrate the meat. Meanwhile, the soy sauce's salt content and the acid from the lemon will help bring the moisture from the meat into the marinade, which is then soaked up by the meat through a process called osmosis. This will not only keep the meat juicy even after cooking, but it will also improve its color and texture.

So rather than dealing with a long and complicated list of ingredients, why not give this simple marinade a try next time? Who knows, it might make all the difference and end up being the key to grilling flank steak just right.