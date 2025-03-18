Out Of All The Texas Roadhouse Appetizers We Tried, This One Reigns Supreme

Texas-themed American steakhouse chain Texas Roadhouse isn't just famous for its delicious rolls or mouthwatering meat-heavy main dishes. After ranking every Texas Roadhouse steak from worst to best and steering you away from the dishes to avoid ordering, we're back with the information you really need: The appetizer that should hit your table before anything else.

Here's something truly impressive about the Lone Star State-inspired eatery: In ranking every Texas Roadhouse appetizer from the most flavorful, unique, easy-to-share, and easy-on-the-eyes to the least, not one menu item was a dud. But in a world where everything is pretty good, and a couple of options are quite good, one menu item reigns supreme: Rattlesnake Bites.

Neither poisonous nor reptilian, Rattlesnake Bites are perfectly spherical breaded and deep-fried balls of cheese, which is nearly enough said. But beyond that, the coating of bread on the outside is super crunchy and golden, and the Jack cheese interior is almost queso-like in its gooeyness. Plus, it has a little "bite" from jalapeño. The whole mixture is so savory, spicy, and flavorful that while the app comes with a cooling side of Cajun sauce for dipping, you probably don't even need it. Head to the Roadhouse with your friends and see if a single bite is left behind, even when you're trying to save room for steak.