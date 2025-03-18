Out Of All The Texas Roadhouse Appetizers We Tried, This One Reigns Supreme
Texas-themed American steakhouse chain Texas Roadhouse isn't just famous for its delicious rolls or mouthwatering meat-heavy main dishes. After ranking every Texas Roadhouse steak from worst to best and steering you away from the dishes to avoid ordering, we're back with the information you really need: The appetizer that should hit your table before anything else.
Here's something truly impressive about the Lone Star State-inspired eatery: In ranking every Texas Roadhouse appetizer from the most flavorful, unique, easy-to-share, and easy-on-the-eyes to the least, not one menu item was a dud. But in a world where everything is pretty good, and a couple of options are quite good, one menu item reigns supreme: Rattlesnake Bites.
Neither poisonous nor reptilian, Rattlesnake Bites are perfectly spherical breaded and deep-fried balls of cheese, which is nearly enough said. But beyond that, the coating of bread on the outside is super crunchy and golden, and the Jack cheese interior is almost queso-like in its gooeyness. Plus, it has a little "bite" from jalapeño. The whole mixture is so savory, spicy, and flavorful that while the app comes with a cooling side of Cajun sauce for dipping, you probably don't even need it. Head to the Roadhouse with your friends and see if a single bite is left behind, even when you're trying to save room for steak.
How to recreate Texas Roadhouse's Rattlesnake Bites at home
The Texas Roadhouse chain covers a lot of U.S. territory, but even so, you might not have a location within easy driving distance. If that's the case, we've got some good news for you: Rattlesnake Bites are so beloved that copycat recipes abound.
All you need to do is mix up a bowl of Monterey Jack cheese with diced jalapeños and shape them into bite-sized balls about 1 inch across. Let your cheese balls firm up in the freezer for at least an hour so they'll hold together as they fry. Once cold, follow your preferred method of breading and dredging, with one bowl of seasoned flour, another of egg and milk, and a third of breadcrumbs, cornmeal, and a little spice from cayenne or garlic powder. Fry in oil for just a few minutes until evenly brown, then let your bites dry off and cool down on a paper towel. The cheese inside will be super melty, the outside coating will be crisp, and the only problem you'll have is remembering to eat (or serve your friends and family) anything else.