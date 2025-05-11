The Spicy Crackers From Trader Joe's We're Officially Avoiding From Now On
Crackers make for the perfect fuss-free nibble, whether you're happy enough to munch on them until the packet is empty or you get creative by turning your crackers into thin mints. When we made it our mission to scope out and rank the best and worst of Trader Joe's crackers, there were clear winners and some not-so-munchable options. The rankings focused on freshness, flavor, texture, crispness, broad appeal, and versatility. Thankfully, the snack-time decision fatigue is over, and it is clear which crackers are worth a spot in the cupboards and which ones definitely aren't. Trader Joe's Chile Crackers didn't pass the cracker test and won't be invited to the next snack fest.
There's nothing worse than eating something that is advertised as 'chile' and finding it bland. Trader Joe's Chile Crackers are not doing it for the bona fide spice lovers, and it isn't just the weak flavor. Not only is the spiciness underwhelming, but its heat leaves you with that pitiful back-of-throat burn rather than robust tanginess, making things even worse. This wheat-based cracker is flaky enough but doesn't follow through with the expectations of rich flavors. For instance, even though tomato powder is listed in the ingredients, it also has a mild or non-existent presence in the cracker's overall taste. If you're looking to add a bowl of crackers to your dinner table to keep guests nibbling, expect these mediocre snacks to be left untouched for most of the evening.
The problem with Trader Joe's Chile Crackers
Trader Joe's Chile Crackers could be redeemable with the help of dipping sauces or a creamy condiment (lots of it), but on their own, they don't stand a chance. If you're hoping to chomp on these crackers dry to really get a sense of the taste, you'll be more than disappointed, as they don't do justice to the expected flavors. On its website, Trader Joe's recommends using the crackers as part of a charcuterie board, suggesting that the peppery notes shine best when paired with ingredients like cheese, olives, and other items you'd use to build the ultimate Trader Joes charcuterie board. So, it's fair to say that these crackers are team players and not to be brought center stage as the star of the show.
Other offerings that promised bold tastes scored higher in the ranking, such as Trader Joe's Organic Garlic Naan Crackers or Trader Joe's Green Olive Flats. These recipes do what they say they're going to do on the box and don't fall flat. The Chile Crackers are the only of their kind that explicitly cater to spice lovers (aside from the pepper crackers as part of Trader Joe's Four Cracker Assortment) so spiciness might just not be their forte. Either way, be prepared to lather these crackers in lots of sauce, dips, and anything that's actually seasoned — word has it that Trader Joe's canned eggplant is an easy upgrade that works for crackers too.