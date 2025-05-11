The Spicy Crackers From Trader Joe's We're Officially Avoiding From Now On

Crackers make for the perfect fuss-free nibble, whether you're happy enough to munch on them until the packet is empty or you get creative by turning your crackers into thin mints. When we made it our mission to scope out and rank the best and worst of Trader Joe's crackers, there were clear winners and some not-so-munchable options. The rankings focused on freshness, flavor, texture, crispness, broad appeal, and versatility. Thankfully, the snack-time decision fatigue is over, and it is clear which crackers are worth a spot in the cupboards and which ones definitely aren't. Trader Joe's Chile Crackers didn't pass the cracker test and won't be invited to the next snack fest.

There's nothing worse than eating something that is advertised as 'chile' and finding it bland. Trader Joe's Chile Crackers are not doing it for the bona fide spice lovers, and it isn't just the weak flavor. Not only is the spiciness underwhelming, but its heat leaves you with that pitiful back-of-throat burn rather than robust tanginess, making things even worse. This wheat-based cracker is flaky enough but doesn't follow through with the expectations of rich flavors. For instance, even though tomato powder is listed in the ingredients, it also has a mild or non-existent presence in the cracker's overall taste. If you're looking to add a bowl of crackers to your dinner table to keep guests nibbling, expect these mediocre snacks to be left untouched for most of the evening.