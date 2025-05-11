The Discontinued Fast Food Chicken Wings That Deserve A Revival

Everyone has a favorite discontinued fast food item that they'd like to see come back. From the McDonald's lobster roll to Wendy's S'Awesome sauce and everything in between, the graveyard of discontinued fast food items grows yearly. While fast food giants like Taco Bell are no stranger to laying menu items to rest, every now and then there's a menu item so unexpected that fans miss it, even if only for the novelty.

Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Wings were an adventurous but surprisingly good item that has unfortunately been discontinued. The meal featured five fried chicken wings coated in what was dubbed "Queso Seasoning" for $5.99. The wings were initially only available for a very select period of time – a weeklong stint on a national level in January 2022.

The wings were an unusual addition to the typically Mexican-inspired fare of the chain, but customers were overall pleasantly surprised at the taste. Food YouTubers flocked to try the dish primarily out of curiosity, but ended up praising it for its taste, as well as its decent breading and size. As such, the wings have become a sought-after item; however, Taco Bell has given no indication that the wings will become a permanent fixture anytime soon.