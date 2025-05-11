The Discontinued Fast Food Chicken Wings That Deserve A Revival
Everyone has a favorite discontinued fast food item that they'd like to see come back. From the McDonald's lobster roll to Wendy's S'Awesome sauce and everything in between, the graveyard of discontinued fast food items grows yearly. While fast food giants like Taco Bell are no stranger to laying menu items to rest, every now and then there's a menu item so unexpected that fans miss it, even if only for the novelty.
Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Wings were an adventurous but surprisingly good item that has unfortunately been discontinued. The meal featured five fried chicken wings coated in what was dubbed "Queso Seasoning" for $5.99. The wings were initially only available for a very select period of time – a weeklong stint on a national level in January 2022.
The wings were an unusual addition to the typically Mexican-inspired fare of the chain, but customers were overall pleasantly surprised at the taste. Food YouTubers flocked to try the dish primarily out of curiosity, but ended up praising it for its taste, as well as its decent breading and size. As such, the wings have become a sought-after item; however, Taco Bell has given no indication that the wings will become a permanent fixture anytime soon.
What to know about Taco Bell Crispy Chicken Wings
Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Wings first popped up in August 2020. The item was released on a very limited scale for testing. It wasn't until December 2021 that the chain announced a national release of the meal. The wings then appeared on menus in January 2022.
What was particularly unusual about the Crispy Chicken Wings was how limited their availability was. Not only were the wings only available nationally for a week, but the chain would only serve the wings specifically after 2 p.m. — the reason behind these limitations isn't exactly clear.
In a way, these limitations worked out in Taco Bell's favor. The wings proved popular enough to merit a brief return in 2023, this time as part of Taco Bell's Ultimate Gameday Box, which also included Mexican Pizza and Crunchy Tacos. Since then, the wings have been removed from the menu, and unless Taco Bell announces otherwise, the Crispy Chicken Wings can be counted among the discontinued items from Taco Bell, right alongside the chain's Cinnamon Crispas and Seafood Salad.