The Discontinued Item That Sent Wendy's Into A Legal Battle

Like other fast food chains, Wendy's has had its fair share of legal battles. There was the infamous finger being found in the chili incident. (Don't worry, Wendy's chili is safe to eat; it ended up being a hoax by the customer.) A trademark issue resulted in not being able to use its name and brand in Belgium, Luxembourg, or the Netherlands due to a fish and chips shop with the same name. In fact, even a discontinued product was also cause for a lawsuit: S'Awesome sauce.

S'Awesome sauce was described as smoky, creamy, tangy, with a little bit of heat, almost like a creamy BBQ sauce. Looking at the label, it contains key flavor ingredients like tomato paste, garlic mustard seed, apple cider vinegar, hot sauce, and tangy tamarind. Introduced in 2017, it was discontinued a few years ago and removed from Wendy's menu in October 2021. It was incredibly popular; there is even a petition to bring back the sauce on Change.org. Until that gets more traction, fans will have to content themselves with one of the knock-off recipes you can find online.

Before Wendy's glorious S'Awesome sauce, there was another sauce company using the same catchphrase on its label, an Illinois-based sauce maker named Jaymo's Sauces. According to the lawsuit, Jaymo's Sauces added the "S'Awesome" label to the brand's sauce bottles in January 2016. Originally, the idea and phrasing were created earlier in 2015 at a product demonstration, when someone called what they had sampled "Saucesome". The lawsuit did not stem from having similar products but from the use of the phrase and branding "S'Awesome". Long story short, Jaymo's filed a lawsuit against Wendy's claiming Illinois trademark infringement.