Whatever Happened To Fruit Stripe Gum?

We all have a favorite childhood candy or snack that we hold a lot of nostalgia and love for. However, sentimentality and even popularity is no competitor against time or profit. In the end, many of our childhood favorites face a crossroads: Join the growing lineup of reinvented nostalgic treats, or be discontinued.

Fruit Stripe Gum is yet another childhood favorite that has been given the chop. But the end of this popular gum brand came rather quietly. Initially, customers had suspicions when the gum became harder and harder to find, but official news finally broke at the start of 2024, sealing the fate of Fruit Stripe Gum.

The colorful and flavorful gum has been on shelves since the 1960's, but even with more than 50 years in business, the gum was still discontinued. Like other popular but no longer available gum brands, like the discontinued Stride Gum, Fruit Stripe Gum still has its fair share of fans. Customers may still be able to buy what few flavors might be left on store shelves, but once those are all sold out, Fruit Stripe Gum will be gone forever.