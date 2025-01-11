Whatever Happened To Fruit Stripe Gum?
We all have a favorite childhood candy or snack that we hold a lot of nostalgia and love for. However, sentimentality and even popularity is no competitor against time or profit. In the end, many of our childhood favorites face a crossroads: Join the growing lineup of reinvented nostalgic treats, or be discontinued.
Fruit Stripe Gum is yet another childhood favorite that has been given the chop. But the end of this popular gum brand came rather quietly. Initially, customers had suspicions when the gum became harder and harder to find, but official news finally broke at the start of 2024, sealing the fate of Fruit Stripe Gum.
The colorful and flavorful gum has been on shelves since the 1960's, but even with more than 50 years in business, the gum was still discontinued. Like other popular but no longer available gum brands, like the discontinued Stride Gum, Fruit Stripe Gum still has its fair share of fans. Customers may still be able to buy what few flavors might be left on store shelves, but once those are all sold out, Fruit Stripe Gum will be gone forever.
Why was Fruit Stripe Gum discontinued?
Since Fruit Stripe Gum was in business for so long and was quite well-liked by consumers, many have questioned why it was discontinued in the first place. Representatives from Ferrara, the parent company of Fruit Stripe Gum, said that the gum was ultimately discontinued based on a combination of data regarding various trends. Factors included consumer tendencies and patterns of purchasing as a whole.
Perhaps one big factor was that a majority of the nostalgia for Fruit Stripe Gum came from its colorful aesthetic and lineup of mascots through the years rather than its actual flavor. Many customers fondly remember the iconic, colorful stripes of the gum itself or the company's zebra mascot, Yipes. However, it is less common for people to say they loved the gum due to its long lasting flavor or great taste. In fact, even among fans, the flavor is known to be notoriously brief, at best.
Regardless of the reasons for its demise, Fruit Stripe Gum will be missed. Even Ferrara appeared sad to see its own product go down, with representatives saying it was a tough decision to make. With so much love for the gum, perhaps an eventual comeback — like that of the once discontinued Dunkaroos snack — is possible.