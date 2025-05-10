Why You'll Never See A Burger King Within A 20-Mile Radius Of This Illinois Town

You can find Burger King locations dappled across the United States, with each restaurant serving up flame-grilled burgers, nuggets, fries, and treats. There are over 6,000 locations in the country as of 2025, according to ScrapeHero. The chain is a welcome presence for travelers in search of a quick and delicious meal or anyone wanting a good burger. However, there is one place where Burger King isn't a welcome sight. The humble town of Mattoon, Illinois, has about 16,000 residents and zero Burger King locations — at least not any of the Whopper and Whopper Jr. variety. Now, this isn't a matter of coincidence. Rather, Burger King's absence from Mattoon is a matter of law.

Before Burger King made its way to Illinois in 1961, the Hoots family opened their own burger joint called Burger King in 1957. The chain was opened as a savory counterpart to the Hoots' Frigid Queen ice cream shop. The local restaurant was a community staple long before Florida's Burger King chain made its way to the area, and the couple filed for a state trademark after opening. When the rapidly expanding chain entered the Land of Lincoln, its presence spelled trouble for the local Mattoon establishment, and in 1968, the Hoots filed a suit against Burger King, hoping to stop its sprawl into their territory. Although the chain's federal trademark superseded the Hoots' state trademark, since the Hoots' already had an established presence in Mattoon, it was determined that the company could not open a franchise within 20 miles of the town.