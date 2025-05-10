5 Fruit Juices You Should Be Pairing With Spiced Rum

Spiced rum isn't just the perfect taster to enjoy with your next pirate cosplay; it's also a shockingly sophisticated base for fruity, refreshing cocktails. Distilled from a base of juicy, sweet sugarcane, spiced rum offers additional nuances of flavor from the addition of — predictably — spices. Though experts have differing opinions on which spices produce the best spiced rum, there are a few tasting notes distilleries turn to again and again. Even Captain Morgan reveals that the closely-guarded formula for their Original Spiced Gold contains hints of vanilla and brown sugar, flavors practically begging to be paired with the tangy sweetness of fruit juice.

Fruit juice gently softens the rum's harsh edges while simultaneously elevating its natural sweetness and — if you play your cards right — bringing the flavors of the spices to the surface. Of course, your rum may be seasoned with a wide range of spices and botanicals, from warm and cozy ginger, cinnamon, allspice, and star anise to more astringent mace, citrus peels, and peppercorns.

To discover what flavors to expect in your rum, you can either spice it up yourself or do some sleuthing on your favorite brand's website before choosing a bottle. Knowing what spices are in your rum will help you pair it with the best complementary fruit. After all, choosing the right rum is the secret to making better rum-based cocktails. Once you've picked your bottle, you'll know whether to go tart and tangy, sweet and sugary, or somewhere in between.