5 Pizza Chains With Gluten-Free Crusts On Their Menu

For those with gluten intolerance or celiac disease, pizza is sadly a craving that's hard to satisfy. Gluten-free options didn't start becoming available at pizza joints until relatively recently. Before this, the options tended to be making gluten-free pizza crust at home or buying frozen gluten-free pies from Costco.

There's nothing wrong with either of those options, but sometimes it's nice to just order a ready-made gluten-free pizza. Fortunately, awareness of gluten intolerance has been on the rise. Major national pizza chains like Papa John's, Pizza Hut, and Domino's have begun serving gluten-free crust in the last decade,

Each chain does gluten-free crust slightly differently. Some use their own cauliflower crust, while others have branded partnerships with third-party companies. From build-your-own pizzas to substitutions in classic combos, we'll be going over some of the biggest pizza chains that currently offer gluten-free crust.