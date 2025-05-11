5 Pizza Chains With Gluten-Free Crusts On Their Menu
For those with gluten intolerance or celiac disease, pizza is sadly a craving that's hard to satisfy. Gluten-free options didn't start becoming available at pizza joints until relatively recently. Before this, the options tended to be making gluten-free pizza crust at home or buying frozen gluten-free pies from Costco.
There's nothing wrong with either of those options, but sometimes it's nice to just order a ready-made gluten-free pizza. Fortunately, awareness of gluten intolerance has been on the rise. Major national pizza chains like Papa John's, Pizza Hut, and Domino's have begun serving gluten-free crust in the last decade,
Each chain does gluten-free crust slightly differently. Some use their own cauliflower crust, while others have branded partnerships with third-party companies. From build-your-own pizzas to substitutions in classic combos, we'll be going over some of the biggest pizza chains that currently offer gluten-free crust.
Papa John's
Known at Papa John's as Ancient Grains Gluten-Free Crust, this gluten-free option has been on the menu since August 2017. According to the chain's allergen guide, this crust has no wheat in it and is made with sorghum, teff, amaranth, and quinoa (it does still contain egg, milk, and soy). It's even made in a separate facility before being sent out to Papa John's locations across the country.
It is important to note that Papa John's cannot guarantee that the crusts won't come into contact with gluten in the restaurant itself via cross contamination, so those with highly severe reactions should tread with caution. Still, many customers online are quite satisfied with Papa John's gluten-free crusts. One Redditor said that the crust has a nice crispiness, and others also recommended it.
California Pizza Kitchen
In 2013, California Pizza Kitchen became the first national pizza chain to add gluten-free crust to its menu. Five years later, it also became the first to offer gluten-free cauliflower crust in 2018. Today, its gluten-free crust is still going strong, with quite a few online users touting it as one of the best out of all the national pizza chains.
California Pizza Kitchen also stands out from competitors because they don't quite allow build-your-own pizza to the same extent. Instead, you pick your crust, then pick from a set menu of curated pizza sauce and toppings combinations. Those who want a gluten-free option can choose from a handful of unique pizzas that can be made with cauliflower crust on request.
Since cauliflower crust isn't applicable to every single pizza on the menu, this does make the choices slightly more constricted. However, that hasn't stopped customers from loving it nonetheless. One Redditor praised the chain for having great protocols to prevent cross contamination, including a separate, certified-gluten free prep area. However, one reviewer on Find Me Gluten Free said the chain had removed this option as of April 2025, so be sure to check with your local shop if this is something you require.
Pizza Hut
Back in January 2015, Pizza Hut partnered with Udi's Gluten Free and the Gluten Intolerance Group to bring gluten-free pizza crust to the chain's menu. At the time, customers could only get a cheese or pepperoni gluten-free pizza at Pizza Hut. Today, customers can add any toppings they desire with a gluten-free crust, with the exception of meatballs and creamy garlic parmesan sauce. The pizza also only comes in one size: 10 inches, which the company says feeds one to two people.
On top of having a gluten-free crust, Pizza Hut uses designated cutters and boxes for gluten-free pizzas. This helps drastically reduce the potential for cross contamination. Combined with the ability to customize to your heart's content, Pizza Hut is one of the better options for making your own gluten-free pie.
Customers have enjoyed Pizza Hut's gluten-free pizza, although some have noted that it is slightly more expensive than other options out there. One Redditor also noted that Pizza Hut's gluten-free crust has a little chewiness to it, which can be noted as either a positive or negative depending on your personal preferences.
Domino's
In 2012, Domino's partnered with the National Foundation for Celiac Awareness to create its gluten-free crust. The company's site even lists the exact gluten content, which is less than 20 ppm. Since Domino's is one of the largest pizza-delivery chains in the country, the company's move to add gluten-free crust meant greater accessibility to those with gluten intolerance. This was definitely felt by customers, with one Reddit user touting Domino's gluten-free crust as one of the best options out there when it comes to delivery specifically.
It is important to note that Domino's does not use a separate area when preparing gluten-free pizzas. As such, cross contamination or exposure to gluten is definitely a factor when ordering here. If you have a severe intolerance, you should look elsewhere.
Blaze Pizza
Last but not least is Blaze Pizza. This chain might've risen to notoriety due to the fact that many locations are owned by LeBron James, but rest assured it makes quality pizza too. In fact, it's the only chain on this list that actually has two gluten-free crusts available.
Blaze Pizza has a gluten-free dough, which also happens to be vegan, as well as a cauliflower crust that is gluten-free but still contains dairy and eggs. Both crusts are available via the chain's build-your-own 11-inch pizza menu option. The cauliflower crust is also great for keto, with only 6 grams of carbs total. Though Blaze Pizza might've joined the ranks of pizza joints with gluten-free crusts relatively late in the game, the chain says it was the first national pizza chain to release a keto-friendly crust. Locations are a little tougher to find in comparison to places like Domino's and Pizza Hut, but many customers feel the search is worth it.