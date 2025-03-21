The Legendary NBA Player Who Owns A Bunch Of Blaze Pizza Restaurants

Blaze Pizza is a hidden-gem pizza chain known for its special crust and made-to-order approach to artisanal pizza. Plus, it's one of a few fast-casual restaurant chains that serves alcohol. But perhaps one of the most talked-about aspects of this underrated restaurant is LeBron James and the extent of his ownership. While the legendary NBA player does not own the entire chain, he has made a significant investment in it. Today, he is considered a partial owner with an equity stake of $35 to 40 million. And on top of that, he personally owns 19 locations.

But what led so many people to believe he was the owner? It turns out James has been heavily involved with Blaze Pizza since the chain's beginning. And while he doesn't own the whole thing, he did play a major part in the chain's success. In addition to his financial investments, James' leverage and fanbase helped guide the fledgling pizza place into the public eye.