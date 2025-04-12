Reach For Portobello Mushrooms For A Satisfying Gluten-Free Pizza Crust

Pizza is a crowd-pleasing favorite for even the pickiest of eaters — unless you're gluten-free, that is. Luckily, this is one of the most customizable dishes of all, and you don't have to stick to the same boring base of flour, sugar, salt, and yeast. For a satisfying gluten-free pizza crust, skip the usual ingredients and reach for some Portobello mushrooms instead. If you're someone who loves mushrooms on pizza, this idea is definitely for you.

These large mushroom caps are the perfect blank canvases to cover in toppings, bake, and enjoy. They're satisfyingly soft and mesh perfectly with traditional pizza toppings, but are hefty enough to hold those additions without falling apart. (As long as you avoid these common mushroom mistakes.) Besides being gluten-free, Portobello mushrooms are also chock-full of nutrients like potassium, B vitamins, and antioxidants.

To turn these from familiar fungi to the perfect pizza base, pull off the stem, scrape out the gills, and get ready to fill with toppings. (Some Portobellos are sold with their stems already removed, so you might not have to do all these steps.) Those earthy, umami flavors will pair perfectly with a classic spread of tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and some freshly grated parmesan. But if you're craving other pizza toppings, you can always get creative.