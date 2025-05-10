Add A Spicy Kick To Gyoza Sauce With One Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gyozas, the beloved Japanese dumplings that are a close variation of their Chinese cousins, jiaozi, have garnered the status of mandatory shared appetizers at the table at any Asian-inspired eatery. These bite-sized delicacies gained popularity upon their introduction to Japanese cuisine when Japanese soldiers grew a liking for Chinese potstickers during their enlistment tours in China. While similar to potstickers in many regards, from featuring a wheat-based wrapper to being filled with a medley of vegetables and protein, there are a few key distinctions that make potstickers and gyozas unique enough to warrant their own names. One such difference is the subtle variation in the dipping sauce. Both usually feature a combination of soy sauce and vinegar.

The dipping sauce, while a seemingly simple concoction, can also add depths of complex flavors to the overall experience of biting into a juicy gyoza. One easy hack to elevate your dipping sauce is to add a little bit of heat to the mix. Start with the foundational mixture of soy sauce and vinegar, and infuse a tantalizing kick by stirring in your favorite hot sauce like sriracha, chili-infused sesame oil, or even your favorite chili crisp. If you have an empty sriracha bottle with residual sauce along its interiors, you can also repurpose it into a sriracha chili oil for a sophisticated addition to the dipping sauce. Based on your tolerance and affinity for spice, you can adjust the amount of heat accordingly. With this effortless, single-ingredient trick to improve the dipping sauce, your gyoza servings are guaranteed to please.