The Unique Ingredient That Makes These Trader Joe's Crackers The Absolute Best
Trader Joe's is a fantastic place to go when planning a party. They've got great deals on flowers and wine, plus, they're known for having a robust cheese selection (we've even ranked Trader Joe's cheeses so you know which ones to pick). That's your decor, drinks, and half your charcuterie tray taken care of — and all at reasonable prices. But of course, no wine and cheese spread would be complete without crackers. And thankfully, Trader Joe's has a wide selection here, too. In fact, Chowhound ranked 21 Trader Joe's crackers based on flavor, texture, and versatility, to help you select the best option for your next gathering.
Some crackers on the list were marked down for having such a strong, distinctive flavor that you couldn't really use them for dipping or stacking. Others, like the water crackers, had barely any flavor at all (which isn't necessarily a bad thing, if you're using them as a base on which to serve stinky cheese or other powerful flavored items). Nevertheless, the cracker that secured the number-one spot on the list was notable for having a mild yet distinctly rich flavor. This cracker is Trader Joe's Organic Naan Crackers. Naan is traditionally made with ghee (no, it's not the same as clarified butter) which has a nice, nutty flavor, and so are these naan-inspired crackers. And they really benefit from this key ingredient; it pushed them above the Golden Rounds Crackers, which were judged to have a similar buttery tone, but just weren't as rich or interesting to rank higher than fourth place.
More reasons to love these crackers
In addition to having a more complex flavor than your standard wheat crackers, the Organic Naan Crackers also have an ideal texture. They are crisp and a little flaky, and good enough both to eat on their own and to secure a prized spot on the charcuterie board. Moreover, they have a somewhat whimsical, or at least unique, pear shape, as they are designed to resemble actual naan bread.
While the Organic Naan Crackers' versatility is part of what saw them rise to the top of the pile, if you want something with a little more flavor, you can't go wrong with Trader Joe's Organic Garlic Naan Crackers. These are exactly like the winning crackers, only with a not-so-subtle hint of garlic. They're the exact sort of cracker vampires would steer clear of; however, if garlic is your jam, they won't disappoint. Just know that, if you are indeed adding them to a charcuterie tray or cheese board, the garlicky flavor won't complement as many cheeses as the original version.