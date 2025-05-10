The Unique Ingredient That Makes These Trader Joe's Crackers The Absolute Best

Trader Joe's is a fantastic place to go when planning a party. They've got great deals on flowers and wine, plus, they're known for having a robust cheese selection (we've even ranked Trader Joe's cheeses so you know which ones to pick). That's your decor, drinks, and half your charcuterie tray taken care of — and all at reasonable prices. But of course, no wine and cheese spread would be complete without crackers. And thankfully, Trader Joe's has a wide selection here, too. In fact, Chowhound ranked 21 Trader Joe's crackers based on flavor, texture, and versatility, to help you select the best option for your next gathering.

Some crackers on the list were marked down for having such a strong, distinctive flavor that you couldn't really use them for dipping or stacking. Others, like the water crackers, had barely any flavor at all (which isn't necessarily a bad thing, if you're using them as a base on which to serve stinky cheese or other powerful flavored items). Nevertheless, the cracker that secured the number-one spot on the list was notable for having a mild yet distinctly rich flavor. This cracker is Trader Joe's Organic Naan Crackers. Naan is traditionally made with ghee (no, it's not the same as clarified butter) which has a nice, nutty flavor, and so are these naan-inspired crackers. And they really benefit from this key ingredient; it pushed them above the Golden Rounds Crackers, which were judged to have a similar buttery tone, but just weren't as rich or interesting to rank higher than fourth place.