This Genius Lemon Hack Will Make Your Streaky Wine Glasses Sparkle

If you're having last-minute guests over but don't have a lemon on hand, you might consider steaming your glassware to achieve that crystal-clear appearance. You can do this two ways — by boiling a pot of hot water or using an actual garment steamer. Like the lemon hack, this method is super straightforward — just hold a glass up to the water vapor, let it get all steamy, and then go in with a polishing or microfiber cloth to make it shine. A mixture of vinegar and water will also remove hard water stains from cloudy glasses.

It's also worth noting that, no matter if you use lemon juice to remove smudges or not, you should avoid letting your glassware air dry — whether upside down or right side up — as this can lead to those pesky water spots. Instead, manually dry your glasses by hand and consider using a separate cloth just to hold the glass to prevent fingerprints. Moreover, when handling stemware during cleaning and in general, it's always best to hold the bowl instead of the base or stem. This is because you're more likely to snap the stem or fumble and drop a glass when awkwardly clasping it at the base. And the only thing worse than a streaky wine glass is a broken one.