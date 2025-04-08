How To Remove Hard Water Stains From Cloudy Drinking Glasses With 2 Common Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Do your drinking glasses still look dirty after coming out of the dishwasher? Hard water spots and stains are an annoyance in many households. While not harmful, drinking from a glass that is hazy or covered in cloudy blemishes is unappealing. Moreover, scrubbing away at those water spots with soap doesn't make much of a difference and only results in further frustration. The good news is with just two everyday ingredients — vinegar and water — you can remove most hard water stains, making your glasses crystal clear and sparkly again.

White vinegar is an essential cooking and cleaning product that you likely already have in your home. Fill a spray bottle with a 50/50 mixture of white vinegar and water, then spray the drinking glass inside and out. Allow the vinegar solution to sit on the glass for 15 to 30 minutes, then gently scrub it with a sponge to remove the stains. The acidity of the vinegar helps break down the mineral deposits left by the hard water.

For super cloudy glasses, try strengthening the solution to a 75/25 vinegar-to-water ratio. If the spots still won't disappear, skip the water and simply spray them with vinegar or fill the sink with vinegar and allow the glasses to soak for up to one hour. Warm vinegar may also be more effective than cold or room temperature vinegar. Allow the bottle of vinegar to sit in a warm/hot water bath for a few minutes before using it to clean the hazy glasses.