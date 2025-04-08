How To Remove Hard Water Stains From Cloudy Drinking Glasses With 2 Common Ingredients
Do your drinking glasses still look dirty after coming out of the dishwasher? Hard water spots and stains are an annoyance in many households. While not harmful, drinking from a glass that is hazy or covered in cloudy blemishes is unappealing. Moreover, scrubbing away at those water spots with soap doesn't make much of a difference and only results in further frustration. The good news is with just two everyday ingredients — vinegar and water — you can remove most hard water stains, making your glasses crystal clear and sparkly again.
White vinegar is an essential cooking and cleaning product that you likely already have in your home. Fill a spray bottle with a 50/50 mixture of white vinegar and water, then spray the drinking glass inside and out. Allow the vinegar solution to sit on the glass for 15 to 30 minutes, then gently scrub it with a sponge to remove the stains. The acidity of the vinegar helps break down the mineral deposits left by the hard water.
For super cloudy glasses, try strengthening the solution to a 75/25 vinegar-to-water ratio. If the spots still won't disappear, skip the water and simply spray them with vinegar or fill the sink with vinegar and allow the glasses to soak for up to one hour. Warm vinegar may also be more effective than cold or room temperature vinegar. Allow the bottle of vinegar to sit in a warm/hot water bath for a few minutes before using it to clean the hazy glasses.
Why hard water stains your glasses
Hard water contains a high amount of minerals, mainly calcium and magnesium. While it's generally considered safe to drink hard water, it can cause nuisances like water spots and limescale buildup on drinking glasses, plumbing fixtures, and appliances, as well as low water pressure. Additionally, hard water can impact your cooking and may not be the best type of water for your home-brewed coffee. If you notice signs of hard water in your home, don't worry, you are not alone: Approximately 85% of homes in the United States have hard water.
Besides cleaning your glasses in vinegar and water, you can also make a paste out of water and baking soda for stubborn stains. Rub the paste gently on the glass with your fingers to prevent scratches and rinse after a minute or two. You can also easily clean and descale your dishwasher with vinegar and baking soda. Unfortunately, if your glasses are still cloudy after cleaning them with vinegar and water, and/or a baking soda paste, it's possible the stains are permanent.
Installing a water softener is a great way to prevent water spots on your drinking glasses. However, for a more immediate, affordable solution for preventing hard water stains, try hand-washing your glasses and drying them immediately with a lint-free cloth. If you do put them in the dishwasher, consider adding a rinse-aid like Lemi Shine Natural Dishwasher Rinse Aid and Hard Water Stain Remover or Jet-Dry Dishwasher Rinse Aid.