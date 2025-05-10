This Is What Bobby Flay Orders When Dining Out

If every Sunday is spaghetti night and Taco Tuesday ticks in like clockwork with each passing week, you're better off avoiding close riffs on your own preparations when going to all the trouble of making reservations and paying inevitable restaurant markups. It just makes more sense to order things that you can't more easily replicate at home. The exception, of course, is when otherwise everyday dishes bring something different to the mix. If a restaurant's spaghetti is made with something like squid ink absent from your own pantry, for example, or you can't achieve the tacos' al pastor in your own kitchen, order away. As long as you're injecting some element of novelty into your order, you're getting your time and money's worth.

The one major, totally contradictory caveat to all of this is that you should also always follow your hungry heart. If you've slid into a buoyant banquette, drink poured, and you still just really have a taste for some old reliable item that you could recreate without so much as a Google search, go ahead and ask for it. When those intrinsic cravings hit, you're unlikely to end up as satisfied with anything else. And at least you won't have to do the dishes.