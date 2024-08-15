Ina Garten's Favorite Restaurants, From New York To Paris And Beyond

Ina Garten loves a classic, fresh meal — but she also makes room for fast food from one special place. "I have to say, I don't eat fast food at all, with one exception," she told Today. "When we're in California doing book tours, we always have to go to In-N-Out Burger. It's so good and I know it was Julia Child's favorite too, so it's okay."

Advertisement

Garten is in good company. In-N-Out Burger is a beloved institution in California, where most of its outposts are. Other locations include Arizona, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and Texas. It was founded in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder and continues to thrive today. The menu is simple; you can order three kinds of burgers: a hamburger, a cheeseburger, or a "Double-Double." You can also have French fries, and choose from milkshakes and sodas. There is a "secret menu" but it's really not that secret considering you can find it on the website.

Foodies and other chefs love In-N-Out Burger, too. It was one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite restaurants, and Gordon Ramsay has been known to fancy a burger there. Celebrities have also made In-N-Out part of their award show experiences, with many actors making it a tradition to get a burger after the ceremonies. Paul Giamatti, Julia Roberts, Brie Larsen, Adele, Priyanka Chopra, and others have all chowed down as a part of their post-show celebrations.

Advertisement