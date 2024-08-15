Ina Garten's Favorite Restaurants, From New York To Paris And Beyond
We're used to seeing celebrity chef and cookbook writer Ina Garten host magically easy dinner parties at her East Hamptons estate, where the food looks incredible, the attention to detail is impeccable, and the atmosphere is warm and cozy. However, Garten doesn't cook a feast every night of her life — the woman likes to go out and enjoy other people cooking for her occasionally!
Garten is known to frequent restaurants in the Hamptons, where she lives, and Paris, where she owns a pied-a-terre in the 7th arrondissement. On Long Island, Garten has established favorites such as casual Canal Cafe and polished Nick & Toni's. In the City of Lights, she frequents traditional French standbys such as Café de Flore and Le Paul Bert. But Garten also loves fast food classics as well as specialty purveyors from California and Milan, and she has a few favorite places she patronizes in New York City. From the fancy to the casual, any place the Barefoot Contessa visits time and time again is sure to be special.
In-N-Out Burger in California
Ina Garten loves a classic, fresh meal — but she also makes room for fast food from one special place. "I have to say, I don't eat fast food at all, with one exception," she told Today. "When we're in California doing book tours, we always have to go to In-N-Out Burger. It's so good and I know it was Julia Child's favorite too, so it's okay."
Garten is in good company. In-N-Out Burger is a beloved institution in California, where most of its outposts are. Other locations include Arizona, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and Texas. It was founded in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder and continues to thrive today. The menu is simple; you can order three kinds of burgers: a hamburger, a cheeseburger, or a "Double-Double." You can also have French fries, and choose from milkshakes and sodas. There is a "secret menu" but it's really not that secret considering you can find it on the website.
Foodies and other chefs love In-N-Out Burger, too. It was one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite restaurants, and Gordon Ramsay has been known to fancy a burger there. Celebrities have also made In-N-Out part of their award show experiences, with many actors making it a tradition to get a burger after the ceremonies. Paul Giamatti, Julia Roberts, Brie Larsen, Adele, Priyanka Chopra, and others have all chowed down as a part of their post-show celebrations.
Lilia in Brooklyn, New York
Lilia, a buzzy restaurant in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, is famous for its simple Italian fare made with divinely fresh ingredients. "It's a very casual, very approachable kind of restaurant; it's not fancy," Ina Garten told The New York Times. "But Missy Robbins' food is so extraordinarily flavorful and fresh and seasonal. I mean, it's a problem. I just can't stop."
Just one scroll through Lilia's Instagram account shows exactly what Garten is talking about: plates of gorgeous but pared-down food where the focus is on each individual ingredient. There are grilled artichokes, mafaldini with pink peppercorns, immaculate salads, and much more. "Keep it simple" is the hashtag featured on each post.
The hot spot is run by pasta guru Missy Robbins and opened in 2016 in an old car garage. It is consistently praised by critics and customers alike. The New York Times reviewed Lilia with a lovely compliment: "The intent of every dish seems to be making you glad you're there." Seems very Ina Garten to us.
Canal Cafe in Hampton Bays, New York
Ina Garten loves to eat at a variety of Long Island restaurants, but Canal Cafe is special to her for a personal reason. The breezy waterside spot might make a killer lobster roll, but there's also a connection between the owners and Garten. When Garten owned the Barefoot Contessa specialty foods store in its East Hampton spot, brothers Parker and Paul Hodges worked with her there. Well, guess who owns Canal Cafe? Parker and Paul Hodges — and Garten and her husband are frequent guests of theirs. And yes, she loves the lobster roll.
According to Hamptons.com, this little spot is a bit of a secret. "You would have ZERO idea that the restaurant even existed if you're not from around Hampton Bays," the review reads. With a clientele that appears to be mostly locals and a "creative" menu, Canal Cafe is the perfect place for Garten to tuck away. Close to home, among friends, near beautiful water, and surrounded by fresh and delicious seafood. What more could you want?
Nick & Toni's in East Hampton, New York
Canal Cafe is one of Ina Garten's casual favorites in the Hamptons, but she goes to upscale Nick & Toni's for an elevated dining experience. The East Hamptons spot opened in 1988 after founding partners Toni Ross and Jeff Salaway saw an opportunity for a restaurant honoring seasonally inspired fare from Northern Italy. It's only grown to be more farm-to-table than it initially was, with a focus on what's growing in its very own garden.
Nick & Toni's is home to one of Garten's top pasta dishes: "One of my favorite dishes at Nick & Toni's is the pasta vecchia bettola," Garten divulged in a Food Network recipe video. "I can't even tell you how many times I've had that." So, what is in this pasta? The dish uses Spanish onion, tomatoes, garlic, oregano, crushed red pepper, salt, and pepper. The sauce is a creamy vodka sauce and it must be baked before the pureeing process. Only then can you add it to the pasta and finish the dish by sprinkling it with parmesan cheese and fresh oregano.
Frenchie to Go in Paris
We know Ina Garten has a soft spot for fast food from In-N-Out Burger. She also loves hot dogs from a very particular place: Frenchie To Go. She loves them so much that in 2017, she shared with Today that if she was given a choice for her last meal on Earth, it would be one of these hot dogs: "Okay, my last meal is gonna surprise you ... It's gonna be a hot dog at Frenchie To Go in Paris. It's unbelievable. Maybe with french fries, since it's the last meal."
This is exceptionally high praise. But if you're thinking about stopping by Frenchie To Go the next time you're in Paris, you're out of luck. The place closed in 2023. Don't be too sad, though. Chef Gregory Marchand has a new restaurant called L'Altro Frenchie. It's Italian, but who is to say that Marchand's famous hot dogs won't make an appearance on the menu from time to time?
Café de Flore in Paris
Café de Flore has been around for a long, long time. Established in 1887, it's had its share of iconic clientele such as Simone de Beauvoir, Ernest Hemingway, Pablo Picasso, James Baldwin, and Truman Capote. And Ina Garten calls it one of her favorite cafés in Paris.
This quintessential French cafe on the Boulevard Saint-Germain is a call back to times when intellectuals would linger over a drink and talk for hours about current events and culture. Eating here is like drifting back in history, feeling connected to a social practice that doesn't seem to exist any longer. But while Garten no doubt enjoys the atmosphere, she definitely loves the food. In 2017, she told Bon Appetit, "I would say one of my favorite restaurants is Café de Flore in Paris where I go for an omelette and a glass of Champagne. Perfect French dinner." Garten has also shared an image on Instagram of her visit to the café with her husband, enjoying chips and wine. "OMG back in Paris ... First stop, a glass of rosé and some chips at Café de Flore," she wrote in her caption.
Chez L'Ami Louis in Paris
Ina Garten has called Paris her second home since 2000 when she and Jeffrey purchased an apartment. As Ina shared on Instagram, she and Jeffrey went to Paris when they were dating and didn't have much money, and Jeffrey said maybe one day they could afford an apartment there. Well, that dream came true! Now, since Garten splits her time between the Hamptons and Paris, she's come to frequent several Parisian restaurants — and Chez L'Ami Louis is one of her favorites.
Chez' L'Ami Louis, which is located in the 3rd arrondissement, has been a mainstay on the Parisian food scene since 1930 when it first opened its doors. It's a classic spot with classic French cuisine, such as escargot and roast chicken. When you eat there, you will be treated to an old-world experience. But you'll have to get on the reservation list first, as the restaurant is always quite booked up.
Peck in Milan
Peck is not only a place to shop — it's a total experience. This Milanese specialty store adored by Ina Garten is famous for its high-quality produce, cheese, meat, and wine; and its rosticceria, or rotisserie shop. Founded in 1883 by Prague native Franz Peck, the shop evolved over the years. It began as a traditional salumeria, or deli, and morphed into a cultural institution where artists met to chat. It then became a sandwich shop and lunch stop. Today, it is a place where high-profile folks from all professions go to sample the food and purchase fresh ingredients.
Ina Garten discovered Peck while wandering around Milan. Clearly, she knows a good specialty store when she sees one, having helmed Barefoot Contessa for 18 years. In her cookbook, "Cook Like a Pro," Garten made a point to praise Peck's warm marinated olives. While the flagship store is still in Milan, there are other locations in Lucca, Italy, as well as stores in Asia.
The Fulton in New York City
Located near the former site of the Fulton Fish Market at Pier 17, The Fulton honors New York City's past with delicious seafood and spectacular views. Ina Garten shared her date night at The Fulton on Instagram, praising her date, husband Jeffrey, and the meal she ordered: "My favorite dinner date @thefultonnyc. Saffron Seafood Rice (delicious!) and table outside with an amazing view. Heaven!"
The Fulton is the product of French chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, who fell for this special area of New York City where history meets excitement. It's no surprise that Garten, with her love of the Hamptons, would find a restaurant right on the East River that celebrates seafood and is a major part of New York's cultural experience. Vongerichten didn't just stop at The Fulton, though. He also opened The Tin House, which is a market and food hall located inside the old fish market.
La Mercerie in New York City
Another favorite NYC spot Ina Garten recommends for elegant French food is La Mercerie. The restaurant, which according to its website, celebrates the delights of everyday French cooking, opened in 2018 in SoHo. Chef Marie-Aude Rose has said her restaurant's concept was inspired by growing up and attending culinary school in France and some of the menu items include oysters, roast chicken, boeuf bourguignon, and a quiche of the day.
Garten expressed her enthusiasm for the spot, calling La Mercerie one of her favorite restaurants in New York City in an interview with Today. "Chef Marie-Aude Rose's food is country French and served elegantly," she said. "Her croissant with smoked salmon and mascarpone cheese is like a bagel and lox that took a trip to Paris." Garten also took to Instagram to share her appreciation for the smoked salmon: "The most delicious house smoked salmon and blinis for lunch today @lamerceriecafe. Like going to Paris without the airfare. Oh, and a coupe de Champagne!" Garten wrote.
1770 House in East Hampton, New York
In 2014, Ina Garten told Bon Appetit that she eats at 1770 House so frequently that she "almost [has] a corner table there." This historic campus in East Hampton has an inn, a tavern, and a restaurant, so you can stay overnight as well as dine there. At the main restaurant and patio area, you can enjoy elevated cuisine, while the tavern is a more relaxed dining experience. Garten is most likely referring to her meal experience in the main dining room, where you'll find farm-to-table fare and fresh, local seafood.
Garten also shared a special recipe from 1770 House on her Barefoot Contessa blog: a meatloaf dish. The dish's creator, chef Kevin Penner, wrote on his website that Garten popularized his recipe and that the two of them made the meatloaf together on Garten's TV show. The meatloaf calls for veal, pork, and beef as the meat. Then there are onions, celery, parsley, thyme, chives, milk, and panko. The loaf is topped with a garlic dressing.
Duryea's Lobster Deck in Montauk, New York
When Ina Garten isn't getting her lobster rolls from Canal Cafe, she's heading to another Long Island waterside spot: Duryea's Lobster Deck in Montauk. In fact, she told Food Network that her husband Jeffrey "has to come here at least once a week." Garten says she prefers the grilled fish at this sunny dining establishment. Other dishes served include the notable lobster salad and New England clam chowder.
Settled right on Fort Pond Bay, Duryea's is casual and beachy — a perfect place to enjoy a summer day by the water. But if you're not close enough to the beach, don't fret. There is an outpost at Orient Point with a restaurant as well as a beach club where you can relax with your feet in the soft sand. After getting a spot under an umbrella (make a reservation), you can waltz up to the beach van to place your order. Can you think of anything more quintessentially Montauk?
Le Paul Bert in Paris
On the "Ask Ina" section of her webpage, Ina Garten rhapsodized about one of her favorite Parisian bistros, a place called Le Paul Bert. Garten says it is "quintessentially Parisian," and considers it a favorite unpretentious Paris restaurant. Other diners agree as the spot is well-liked by both tourists and Parisians. Large groups and families are also frequently seen there, according to Condé Nast Traveler.
Garten enjoys a lot of restaurants that use seasonal produce, and Le Paul Bert is no different. Food is prepared daily with what's fresh locally, and if you're looking for a menu to guide you, you won't find one. But past classics served there include steak frites, chicken and morels, oysters, fresh fish, and brightly colored vegetables. Because the restaurant is so popular, make sure to place a reservation if you're planning on visiting as part of your Paris experience — or part of your "Ina Garten's favorite restaurants" tour experience.