To Prevent Meatloaf From Drying Out, Try This Brilliant Hack From Ina Garten

Simple to prepare and large enough for leftovers, meatloaf is often one of the first recipes home cooks attempt. Whether you slather the top in ketchup or a tangy marinara sauce and shredded mozzarella, you're aiming for a moist, flavorful result, though that's not always what happens. While there's lots of mistakes that can keep you from the perfect meatloaf, celebrity television cook and author Ina Garten adds a pan of hot water to the oven to ensure her meatloaf comes out moist every time.

A self-taught home cook with years of experience in entertaining guests, Garten offers reams of good advice, from how to make a salad dressing without any extra mess to a pro-tip for super-thin shaved steak. Because of this, we know her keen suggestion for moist meatloaf holds water, quite literally. Adding a pan of hot water to the oven will, in essence, steam the meatloaf, making for a moist and juicy dish. In the heat of the oven, the water will simmer and evaporate, creating a humid atmosphere which will prevent the meatloaf from drying out.