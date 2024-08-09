Soak Cedar Planks With Bourbon For Unforgettable Grilled Salmon

Salmon's a versatile food to prepare — it turns out delicious whether it's baked, smoked, broiled, or served raw. As long as you avoid common mistakes when cooking salmon, it's hard to ruin the fish. However, say that you want to upgrade the fish with an extra pop, both in flavor and presentation. Well, then consider grilling salmon on cedar planks.

After all, cooking on these food-grade blocks of wood comes with lots of benefits. They'll prevent filets from falling through the grate, all the while imbuing with a special smokey touch — gently shifting a backyard grill into smoker territory. Plus, they're a great way to present salmon to guests, laid atop wood blackened with a nice aesthetic char.

Normally, the cedar planks are first soaked in water, but you can enhance the method even further by placing the boards in bourbon instead. The infused liquor's flavor will gently seep into the fish, as well as add extra aroma through the smoke. And the flavor of the wood matches the spirit; they're both smokey and spiced, a combination that creates magic paired with the fatty salmon.

