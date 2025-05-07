The Healthy Aldi Ice Cream To Avoid Buying

While Aldi is known for having low prices and unique items such as European chocolates you might not find elsewhere, one thing you won't find much of at Aldi is familiar brand names. Many of the chain's products have Aldi-exclusive brand labels; This includes its two primary ice cream lines, Sundae Shoppe and Specially Selected. Since new Aldi shoppers may not be as familiar with these brands, Chowhound has ranked 15 ice cream flavors from Aldi to help bargain hunters with a sweet tooth make the best selection.

Overall, both brands performed well. Although Sundae Shoppe unfortunately received the five lowest rankings on the list, this is largely because it had 11 contenders to Specially Selected's four. Coming in dead last is the only diet-conscious competitor, Sundae Shoppe's Sea Salt Caramel Light Ice Cream. While our reviewer praised this ice cream for its flavor, it lost points because the caramel has an overly sticky texture. What's more, the sea salt promised on the label was largely absent, reducing the complexity of the overall experience.

Texture-wise, Sea Salt Caramel Light Ice Cream was judged to be too icy rather than smooth and creamy. Although this may be due to its low fat content, it would be interesting to try this variety again, as ice crystals typically develop when in ice cream is stored improperly. Many of the other Sundae Shoppe offerings had the desired creamy texture, so it's possible this particular carton was an anomaly.