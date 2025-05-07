The Healthy Aldi Ice Cream To Avoid Buying
While Aldi is known for having low prices and unique items such as European chocolates you might not find elsewhere, one thing you won't find much of at Aldi is familiar brand names. Many of the chain's products have Aldi-exclusive brand labels; This includes its two primary ice cream lines, Sundae Shoppe and Specially Selected. Since new Aldi shoppers may not be as familiar with these brands, Chowhound has ranked 15 ice cream flavors from Aldi to help bargain hunters with a sweet tooth make the best selection.
Overall, both brands performed well. Although Sundae Shoppe unfortunately received the five lowest rankings on the list, this is largely because it had 11 contenders to Specially Selected's four. Coming in dead last is the only diet-conscious competitor, Sundae Shoppe's Sea Salt Caramel Light Ice Cream. While our reviewer praised this ice cream for its flavor, it lost points because the caramel has an overly sticky texture. What's more, the sea salt promised on the label was largely absent, reducing the complexity of the overall experience.
Texture-wise, Sea Salt Caramel Light Ice Cream was judged to be too icy rather than smooth and creamy. Although this may be due to its low fat content, it would be interesting to try this variety again, as ice crystals typically develop when in ice cream is stored improperly. Many of the other Sundae Shoppe offerings had the desired creamy texture, so it's possible this particular carton was an anomaly.
How to improve the experience
On the plus side, both Sundae Shoppe and Specially Selected have evenly distributed toppings. This was true even of the loser. (A notable exception is Sundae Shoppe's Brookie Dough.) Of course, having a "generous" distribution of salted caramel doesn't mean quite as much if the ingredient in question doesn't deliver on flavor. One way to improve this, as our reviewer notes, would be to sprinkle on some sea salt yourself. Or you could simply add another topping that would contrast nicely with the sweetness. Apple is a common salted caramel accompaniment, so a cinnamon-and-diced-apple sauce could be pleasant. Toasted or salted nuts or pralines would be another great option. Coconut, coffee, or caramelized bananas are other flavors that would bring something special to the table.
If you're a salted caramel fan, it's worth noting that this version seems to be the only salted caramel ice cream Aldi currently offers. There isn't a non-light option, but don't despair; Just because this ice cream came last, some judicious toppings (and possibly better storage) could fix many of the issues, resulting in a perfectly palatable treat.