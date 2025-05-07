Does A Green Tea Shot Actually Have Any Tea In It?

If green tea shots don't actually contain any tea at all, then why are they called that? The answer is simple — they were named after the striking resemblance between the light yellow-green shot and a cup of freshly brewed green tea. The citrusy, peach-infused flavor of the shots is also reminiscent of sweetened, fruit-flavored green tea itself, though it's unclear if this was intentional. But who was the first to invent this alcoholic mixture and recognize its similarities to green tea?

The origins of the shot are somewhat murky, but one common theory is that the recipe was invented by the Irish whisky brand Jameson as a marketing strategy. This theory mostly hinges on the fact that Jameson is the most popular whiskey to use in a green tea shot, and they are sometimes colloquially referred to as "Jameson Green Teas." However, there is no proof that this essential whiskey brand had anything to do with the shot's invention, and the official website doesn't even list a recipe for green tea shots. What we do know is that green tea shots were invented some time in the 2000s and started gaining popularity in the early 2010s, especially in Midwestern college bars (it's sometimes traced back to Madison, Wisconsin, home of the UW Badgers). These days, almost any bartender in the U.S. could make you a green tea shot, and while it's not heart-healthy like actual green tea, it will surely liven up your party.