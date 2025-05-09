No One Makes This Cheesy Vintage Appetizer Anymore (But It Only Requires A Few Ingredients)
Recipes go in and out of fashion, it's just par for the course — especially the appetizer course. Many once-popular dishes that used to hold court at cocktail parties and potlucks have simply faded into history, like one particularly simplistic dish known as nippy spread. The dish, which blends the sharp flavor of cheddar cheese with the rich tangy flavor of cream cheese, was easy to make at home and was once so popular that it was commonly available pre-made at many grocery stores.
Nippy spread is surprisingly simple, and although it isn't popular these days, there are some pretty similar dishes you can still find, like the very similar pimento cheese spread (which Ina Garten loves to add a spicy kick to). Like most recipes, it can easily be customized to flavor it the way you like, but the basic ingredients are cream cheese and cheddar cheese, plus some seasoning of choice, like horseradish or Worcestershire sauce, along with pepper and paprika. You can also add some red onion for crunch and added flavor, and a dash of hot sauce or cayenne pepper will give it a little kick if you aren't a big fan of horseradish.
Where did nippy cheese spread go?
As the decades pass, culinary trends change. Whether it be chefs wanting to push the boundaries and try new techniques, or consumers wishing to branch out into new flavors and dishes, things like nippy cheese spread go by the wayside and evolve. As a result, nippy spread has fallen out of favor, but it hasn't completely disappeared — those who grew up with it still know and love it. These days, foodies and chefs have matured far beyond the basic nippy cheese spread and instead opt for more sophisticated cheesy spreads and dips. That doesn't mean it wouldn't be yummy if you made it today, but you're more likely to find a creamy whipped feta dip as part of a party spread.
Dips like this are not just popular at parties to put on crudités, but they are also incredibly versatile and pair well with just about everything from crackers to burgers. If you do want to recreate this classic dish, you can elevate it to a new level by playing with the ingredients. For example, rather than a basic cheddar, try adding a white cheddar or incorporating a different type of cheese altogether, such as Havarti for creaminess or parmesan for a salty richness. Mixing herbs and spices can add a complexity of layered flavors, and chopped up bits of pickles or boiled eggs will also give you a variety of textures in each bite. As with other vintage recipes you don't see very often, like an old-fashioned chicken in milk dish made in a slow cooker, you can upgrade this classic in more ways than one, keeping old recipes alive while bringing your own modern, personal touch to the table.