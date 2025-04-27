This Old-Fashioned Chicken Dish Is The Vintage Comfort Food Your Slow Cooker Was Made For

If you have a special place in your heart (and stomach) for vintage recipes such as meatloaf, mashed potatoes, and chunky slow cooker pea soup, you might be intrigued by another nostalgic meal: Chicken in milk, which became a tried-and-true dinner staple before and after the Great Depression for its minimal ingredients and easy-to-follow preparation method. This classic recipe primarily contains chicken, butter, flour, herbs, and milk and is typically prepared over the stove and in the oven, but you can simplify the process and make chicken in milk in your slow cooker.

Traditionally, flour-coated chicken is seared in fat before being baked in a covered pot with milk and herbs until tender (up to two hours). The remaining milk is then made into a rich and flavorful gravy. To easily make this dish in your slow cooker, start by searing a whole chicken or bone-in pieces dredged in flour in a hot, oiled skillet. While you can skip this step and add your chicken directly to your slow cooker, searing caramelizes and browns the chicken skin to add immeasurable flavor to your dish. Once your chicken is in the slow cooker, add milk, various herbs and seasonings, and your pan's leftover juices before cooking on the lowest setting for up to six hours.