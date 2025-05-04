The Type Of Kitchen Countertop You Need To Avoid Painting At All Costs

When it comes to updating your kitchen, countertops are one of the trickiest components to remodel. You have to consider money, time, and effort, and changing countertops can require a lot of these three things. Material is a huge factor in whether or not you should paint over them, or if they'll need to be gutted and replaced.

Smooth wood and laminate countertops are better candidates for painting than rough stone. It's not worth painting countertops with marble, quartz, or granite as the base. Kitchen counters are high-traffic areas that receive a lot of wear, and paint jobs can take a beating from heat, chemical cleaners, and metal utensils. Stone countertops are the best performers when selling homes for this reason.

Painting over stone isn't a one-coat job with a bucket and brush. It takes hours to sand, deep clean, prime, paint, and seal — all for a result that isn't guaranteed to hold up for a long time. Those Pinterest DIY countertops very well might be just as beautiful in person as they are online, but the results are often filmed recently or at a distance. You're not going to see the white paint yellowing or all the nicks and scratches after a decade. There's always the option to redo it, but that's time, effort, and money spent all over again. For the DIY wizards who do it for the love of the game: do what brings you joy and retouch to your heart's content.