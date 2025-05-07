Which Is The Stronger Drink: Mead Or Beer?

If you're one of the many people interested in exploring the world of mead — the fermented honey beverage with an ancient past — but are more used to beer, be warned: While the typical alcohol by volume for beer hovers around 5% to 6% (with some craft beers as high as 15%), you may soon discover that mead packs a more powerful punch of 7% to 20% ABV. Even the Vikings, not known for restraint, typically drank low-alcohol ale and reserved the stronger and more valuable mead for special occasions and ceremonies.

Mead is one of the oldest — if not the oldest — alcoholic beverages in the world, with roots going back at least 9,000 years. While we often associate the drink with Celtic and Viking cultures, it had a global distribution stretching from the Mayan culture in Mesoamerica to the ancient Chinese. Its simplicity may play into this fact. In its basic form, mead is made from only three ingredients: Honey, water, and yeast. It can even be made at home. Mead's wide-ranging ABV comes from factors such as how much honey is used in its production and how it's fermented. So, while mead is stronger than beer on average, there are some caveats.