What Was Viking Beer Like (And Does It Still Exist Today)?

You may not think of alcohol as a means of hydration — but for the 9th century Vikings, when a mug of ale was easier to access than a glass of clean water, downing a couple of low-alcohol pints a day (even for children) was strangely necessary. But the practicality didn't stop them from having fun with their drinks. Viking-style ale was likely made with barley and is said to have a spicy and herbal flavor owed to a blend of botanicals known as "gruit," which could include yarrow, bog myrtle, wild rosemary, juniper, and more.

There is an important distinction between beer, ale, and mead here. Ale is brewed using malted barley, water, and yeast, whereas beer uses "hops," the dried flowers of the hop plant, to add flavor and extend shelf life. Although hops may have sometimes added to Viking drinks, whether the plants grew in their region is unclear, and the methodology wasn't popularized until much later, making it more likely that ale and fermented honey mead were the drinks of choice for the seafaring Nordic people. Historians' best guess is that the drinks were yeasty and cloudy, since it wasn't filtered in the same way ale is filtered today, and had a relatively low alcohol content at around 2-3% ABV. However, stronger stuff was likely brewed for celebrations or before battle.

It would be a stretch to say that Viking ale exists today, since the information we have about their brewing techniques and flavors comes from a smorgasbord of archaeological evidence, from fire-cracked heating stones to references in Norse literature and oral tradition. All of these differing pieces of information leave some room for interpretation and make it difficult to pin down the exacts of Viking ale. But there are various recreations for sale from online brewery shops that try to incorporate gruit flavors — and if you really want to drink like a Viking, you can always buy a drinking horn to sip from.