How The Classic Pound Cake Got Its Name

There's something to be said for a simple, yet delectable bite that serves its purpose — and that's where the classic pound cake comes in. Though it may not be the most fancy or intricate dessert, its dense consistency and flavorful notes of butter, sugar, and vanilla stand tall on their own. Plus, the dish is a testament to history, dating all the way back to the early 18th century when nostalgic cake recipes were passed down by word of mouth. At the time, it wasn't as common to be able to read or write, so recipes that could be easily remembered were quite popular.

It might surprise you to know a pound cake has never actually weighed exactly one pound. The name isn't a total myth, though. Early recipes called for a pound of butter, a pound of sugar, a pound of flour, a pound of butter, and — you guessed it — a pound of eggs. Given those proportions, the cake would likely weigh far more than a pound, more like four to five. In Britain during the 1700s, the simpler and cheaper a meal could be, the better. That's why pound cake was such a hit; it consisted of cheap ingredients and yielded huge portions that could feed an entire family. Even though the ingredient amounts have changed in modern times, the name has stuck around.