How The Classic Pound Cake Got Its Name
There's something to be said for a simple, yet delectable bite that serves its purpose — and that's where the classic pound cake comes in. Though it may not be the most fancy or intricate dessert, its dense consistency and flavorful notes of butter, sugar, and vanilla stand tall on their own. Plus, the dish is a testament to history, dating all the way back to the early 18th century when nostalgic cake recipes were passed down by word of mouth. At the time, it wasn't as common to be able to read or write, so recipes that could be easily remembered were quite popular.
It might surprise you to know a pound cake has never actually weighed exactly one pound. The name isn't a total myth, though. Early recipes called for a pound of butter, a pound of sugar, a pound of flour, a pound of butter, and — you guessed it — a pound of eggs. Given those proportions, the cake would likely weigh far more than a pound, more like four to five. In Britain during the 1700s, the simpler and cheaper a meal could be, the better. That's why pound cake was such a hit; it consisted of cheap ingredients and yielded huge portions that could feed an entire family. Even though the ingredient amounts have changed in modern times, the name has stuck around.
A look at the modern pound cake
By the 20th century, new pound cake recipes began to make the rounds that had a much lighter approach to the notably dense cake. First, artificial leavening agents like baking soda or baking powder were added. Then, some recipes called for oil, while others began to use yogurt, sour cream, or buttermilk to make it fluffy and moist. And, of course, the proportions of the ingredients have been revised to create a more manageable pastry. Most pound cakes today call for nearly half the amount of eggs, butter, and sugar.
There are many different hacks and variations that have helped upgrade the modest pound cake, from tips on how to get it cleanly out of a Bundt pan in one piece to ways to supercharge the flavor. For example, stirring in heated sweetened condensed milk into the batter results in an extra sweet, dulce de leche-esque spin, while using buttermilk gives the cake a specific tanginess and an extra tender texture. Cookbook author Ina Garten has her own zesty take on a vanilla pound cake. She adds lemon zest and, interestingly, a splash of Cognac to the vanilla extract. The result is a perfectly citrusy, yet slightly boozy concoction. Clearly, the pastry that once fed families has become something entirely different. Nonetheless, it remains a yummy staple.