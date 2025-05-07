Where's The Best Place To Put Pots And Pans In The Dishwasher?
Not having to scrub pots or pans and letting the dishwasher do the job instead can be a lifesaver, especially at the end of a long day. However, two major aspects need to be kept in mind: what you put in the dishwasher and how you position it. If stubborn stains continue to cling to cookware even after they're washed, repositioning them can make all the difference. There are spots in the dishwasher that receive the highest water pressure, and this is where you should position cookware that tends to be the most heavily soiled.
In order for them to get the most efficient cleaning, place pots and pans in the lowest rack, with the cooking surface tilted downwards. This is because most dishwashers have water jets on the bottom which push water upwards, making the bottom rack ideal for heavily soiled cookware, while delicate cups, cutlery, and small dishes are best placed on the top rack. Spacing out the pots and pans helps ensure they all get ample water and detergent without missing any spots. Spread them around the lowest rack, positioning them so the cookware doesn't end up blocking the spray arms — a simple mistake that can lower the cleaning efficiency of your dishwasher. Some dishwashers also have their heating element near the bottom, so dishes on the lowest racks are also subject to the hottest water.
Points to remember when cleaning pots and pans in the dishwasher
It's important to empty out pots and pans before loading them into the dishwasher. Any chunks of food and liquids should be discarded. Advice varies on whether to scrub them beforehand, since some dishwasher detergents are formulated to react directly with food waste, and giving the cookware a pre-wash can hinder the process. In general, try to scrape off any large bits of food that can potentially clog the dishwasher, but don't give the pot a pre-wash. It's important not to overload or crowd the dishwasher, since this can result in an inefficient wash cycle, and you don't want to end up with a dishwasher full of half-washed dishes.
Knowing what your dishwasher is capable of helps you get the most out of it. For example, before you invest in a countertop dishwasher, know that they are not ideal for heavily soiled pots and pans and may even lack the space to accommodate them. Using the right wash cycle also ensures the appliance uses the appropriate level of intensity during the wash.
While some cookware needs to be where it gets the most forceful water pressure, several kitchenware items are not meant for the dishwasher, including many varieties of pots and pans. It's therefore important to check the washing requirements of your utensils to ensure they don't get damaged in the dishwasher. This is especially true for pans that are seasoned or contain treated surfaces that can get damaged, like cast iron.