Where's The Best Place To Put Pots And Pans In The Dishwasher?

It's important to empty out pots and pans before loading them into the dishwasher. Any chunks of food and liquids should be discarded. Advice varies on whether to scrub them beforehand, since some dishwasher detergents are formulated to react directly with food waste, and giving the cookware a pre-wash can hinder the process. In general, try to scrape off any large bits of food that can potentially clog the dishwasher, but don't give the pot a pre-wash. It's important not to overload or crowd the dishwasher, since this can result in an inefficient wash cycle, and you don't want to end up with a dishwasher full of half-washed dishes.

Knowing what your dishwasher is capable of helps you get the most out of it. For example, before you invest in a countertop dishwasher, know that they are not ideal for heavily soiled pots and pans and may even lack the space to accommodate them. Using the right wash cycle also ensures the appliance uses the appropriate level of intensity during the wash.

While some cookware needs to be where it gets the most forceful water pressure, several kitchenware items are not meant for the dishwasher, including many varieties of pots and pans. It's therefore important to check the washing requirements of your utensils to ensure they don't get damaged in the dishwasher. This is especially true for pans that are seasoned or contain treated surfaces that can get damaged, like cast iron.