If you're tuned into the world of creative food content, you wouldn't be wrong if it seemed like your favorite recipe developers are in their #BeanEra. From being blended into soups and stews to being celebrated in their whole form, beans are getting much-deserved recognition as standalone stars of the show rather than just simple sides. And when you consider how much little hacks can help these beans shine, it's easy to see why that is so.

When it comes to delivering a scrumptious serving of extra creamy beans, particularly butter beans, there are a few hacks that can come in handy. This includes blending them with an immersion blender towards the end of cooking, or crushing the cooked beans down with the back of a spatula so the released starches can melt into the silky sauce. Another trick that's a guaranteed game-changer is to use jarred butter beans along with the stock water in the jar. This tip works wonders as the stock also contains starch released from the beans, making for a buttery-rich butter bean recipe.

However, if you only have access to dried butter beans or tinned ones, fret not, and don't let canned butter beans' bad rap dissuade you from using them in a hearty, creamy dish. For both cases, you can use vegetable broth or water to cook the butter beans in place of the stock water from the jarred versions. This ought to do the trick to recreate the velvety mouthfeel of butter beans while retaining their subtle sweetness and nutty notes. Since the beans in a can are already cooked, just drain and rinse them before briefly simmering in the liquid, taking caution not to overcook them to prevent bitterness.