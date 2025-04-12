Why You Need A Salt Cellar And How To Find The Best One For Your Money

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few ingredients are more indispensable than salt. Whether you're seasoning foods as you go, making brines, curing, or rimming a cocktail glass, this mineral is abundantly tossed around in the kitchen. However, for many, the vessel that it's stored in doesn't involve much consideration. Salt's simply shaken out of its original package or poured into the classic salt shaker.

Yet, as one of the most used ingredients, this mineral deserves a dedicated storage vessel. Called a salt cellar, such containers intrigue not only in name, but with their innovative designs, too. These charming boxes, jars, and glasses span a wide variety of colors and materials, gracing countertops with extra style. Not to mention a great salt cellar serves a critical functional purpose.

Store-bought paper-based packaging material is prone to absorbing humidity and subsequently falling apart. On the other hand, salt cellars offer improved protection against moisture, extending salt's durability. And unlike the popular shaker design, crusty clumps won't build-up as readily. In fact, chefs advocate for handing salt with all fingers from a bowl or cellar; pinching can feel startling at first, but it pays off with more precise and even salting.

So with the need for these cute yet wholly justifiable cellars established, it's time to pick out a model. The market offers a dizzying range of options, with the advantages difficult to ascertain at a glance. A great model fulfills a specific purpose depending on the kind of cook. Whether you need to salt amidst a fast-paced environment, let guests salt themselves, house a salt collection, or keep larger volumes of salt at once, these cellars provide optimal value for storing your seasoning.