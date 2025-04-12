Why You Need A Salt Cellar And How To Find The Best One For Your Money
Few ingredients are more indispensable than salt. Whether you're seasoning foods as you go, making brines, curing, or rimming a cocktail glass, this mineral is abundantly tossed around in the kitchen. However, for many, the vessel that it's stored in doesn't involve much consideration. Salt's simply shaken out of its original package or poured into the classic salt shaker.
Yet, as one of the most used ingredients, this mineral deserves a dedicated storage vessel. Called a salt cellar, such containers intrigue not only in name, but with their innovative designs, too. These charming boxes, jars, and glasses span a wide variety of colors and materials, gracing countertops with extra style. Not to mention a great salt cellar serves a critical functional purpose.
Store-bought paper-based packaging material is prone to absorbing humidity and subsequently falling apart. On the other hand, salt cellars offer improved protection against moisture, extending salt's durability. And unlike the popular shaker design, crusty clumps won't build-up as readily. In fact, chefs advocate for handing salt with all fingers from a bowl or cellar; pinching can feel startling at first, but it pays off with more precise and even salting.
So with the need for these cute yet wholly justifiable cellars established, it's time to pick out a model. The market offers a dizzying range of options, with the advantages difficult to ascertain at a glance. A great model fulfills a specific purpose depending on the kind of cook. Whether you need to salt amidst a fast-paced environment, let guests salt themselves, house a salt collection, or keep larger volumes of salt at once, these cellars provide optimal value for storing your seasoning.
Cooks in fast-paced kitchens should use a salt pig
For some, when cooking starts, it becomes a high-paced zone of flow. There's no time to open lids, let alone shake or grind out the salt. For such cooks who work in fast-paced environments, a salt pig is an excellent option. This fun Scottish name (pots were called pigs in the old Scottish language) refers to a class of lidless containers that come with a bend, making them look like an elegant pipe.
Despite being lidless, such an eye-catching angle prevents any liquids or splatter from flying into the mineral pile. Yet all the while, you can still freely reach in with your hand and sprinkle out salt with ease. Built from sturdy ceramic, you won't have to worry about accidentally jostling the container around either; it'll stay put on the counter.
Salt pigs can be a great way to add color to your kitchen as well. Take this stunning Emile Henry Salt Pig in a bright burgundy hue, for instance. Although pricier than other models, its tested functionality and attractive design pays off. Plus, with its striking design, it'll be hard to miss on a cluttered counter. To top it off, the uber-sleek color and design makes an aesthetic statement. After all, salting is serious, and these cellars are as remarkable as salt containers can get.
There's benefit to a spacious salt cellar
If you have the counter space, there are a lot of advantages to a big salt cellar. And for the perfect trifecta of spaciousness, design, and functionality, there's no better option than the Zero Japan Seasoning Container. Also composed of ceramic, this salt cellar packs in an abundant 16 ounces of volume — quite an upgrade compared to a shaker. The cellar is topped with a lid composed of Hinoki wood which is easy to open and conveniently props up, but which also protects the salt from smells and moisture. It's a design purposefully optimized for both long-term storage and accessibility.
Not to mention the spacious opening on such cellars makes reaching for a heaping pinch of salt extra easy. Consequently, there's no need to worry about fitting your pinched fingers into a small space, which can lead to spillages. With this option, you can take out salt from the cellar stress-free.
Furthermore, such a design aids with another cellar consideration: refilling the salt. Pouring large quantities of the mineral into a smaller container can prove problematic. Salt is prone to bunching up at once and can be hard to transfer without spilling. The large opening conveniently located on top of a spacious cellar like this one alleviates the difficulties of such a process.
A glass salt cellar best suits the dining table
While most salting occurs during cooking, sometimes a seasoning at the table is warranted, too. Admittedly, if there was ever a time and place for a salt shaker, it would be this one. Although, now that you've discovered the joys of salting by hand from a cellar, wouldn't you want to spread the fun to your guests, too?
Well, when you're shopping for a cellar for the dining room table, there are a few qualifications to consider. You'll want one with a smaller capacity — precious dining space is why some restaurants don't have salt shakers at the table either. And furthermore, the design and cleanliness take extra priority. With a clean and elegant feel, a glass cellar best suits such criteria.
The contents of the cellar will be obvious to guests but won't clutter the table. So, buy a crystal-made model like the stylish Godinger Salt and Pepper Cellars for a more old-fashioned or vintage vibe. Alternatively, this more modern Clear Salt Cellar with Lid comes in an appealing minimalist design and can fit 7 ounces of salt.
Go for small bamboo cellars to contain many salt types
There's no reason to be team table salt, sea salt or kosher; the more varieties, the merrier. Not to mention, there's a time and place for everything, from pink Himalayan to flavored to smoked salts, too. Well, to avoid purchasing a heftier cellar for each type, go for this 4-Piece Bamboo Salt Storage Set with Magnetic Swivel Lids to contain all your varieties stress-free.
With their smaller size, they're not well-suited for constant use. However, there is an advantage to their inconspicuous nature. The ability to store small quantities can influence cooking in novel ways, because you can store tiny portions of more infrequently used salts without taking up an entire large-sized cellar. After all, there are so many different salt types to keep stocked in your pantry and make food taste amazing. Plus, you can stack them on top of each other, put one or more away into the pantry, or keep them on the counter without drawing attention. Then, when you need to season with one of the salt varieties, the cellar will be right there at your disposal. And since the lid simply swivels, there's a low barrier to entry when pinching out some salt.
Just note that over extended periods, bamboo will start to absorb moisture. While this won't be a problem when stored in a cool and dry location, if your kitchen gets humid and you don't go through your salt often, these aren't the most durable cellar option.
A simple ceramic cellar is the best all-around pick
If you're not feeling too fussy about the cellar (admittedly, it is just a container) then a simple yet charming ceramic option is all that's needed. The BLAKE 'N' GREY Handcrafted Speckled Ceramic Salt Cellar satisfies as a well-built and good value model.
The removable lid helps you shield away the mineral from any humid, smelly elements in the kitchen. Plus, since the cellar's closed during storage, this will shield against sunlight, which is another necessity for salt storage. And it even comes with a spoon for sprinkling; helpful when your hands are dirty. Best of all, this cellar is dishwasher safe — a rarity among salt cellars — making upkeep a breeze. It's a cellar option that you surely won't need to worry about. With an attractive, yet modest design that fits into a range of kitchen aesthetics, a simple ceramic cellar will keep your salt protected without any extra attention.