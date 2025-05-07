The Unexpected Ingredient Swap For A Refreshing Nonalcoholic Peach Bellini
Brunch is a time to show off your bellini-making skills. This cocktail's history may have started in Venice, Italy, at Harry's Bar, but it has spilled over into Saturday and Sunday gatherings around the world. However, while some of your friends are trying to get their boozy buzz going, the designated driver, the teetotaler, and the under 21-crowd might feel a little left out. Sure, orange juice and coffee are easy replacements, but what if you could craft a peachy mocktail bellini that everyone could enjoy? The good news is you can do so with a can or a liter of ginger ale.
A bellini is typically made using prosecco or some type of alcoholic bubbly, along with peach puree; however, ginger ale can be used in place of this adult beverage, providing the opportunity to craft a spicy, herbaceous riff that is still refreshing but alcohol-free. Simply puree your peaches as you would normally and add chilled ginger ale in place of the sparkling wine. Garnish it with a little mint and let your guests enjoy it.
Use this mocktail ratio
But before you start pouring, there's a bellini mocktail ratio you want to adhere to. Ginger ale is a sweet soda, so you don't want to add too much sweet puree to your mocktail. Start with four parts ginger ale and one-half peach puree. If you think it needs more puree, you can always add a little more.
Use whatever brand of ginger ale you like to make this peach bellini mocktail part of your next no-cook brunch. It will save you money — ginger ale is much cheaper than a bottle of sparkling wine — and it's a hassle-free drink that everyone can enjoy. Of course, if you want to take it to the next level, consider transforming your bellini mocktail into a frozen sipper. Use frozen peaches to make your puree, add the ginger ale to the blender, and pulse until it's combined. A frozen peach bellini is going to become thick, icy, and a little foamy as it whirls in the blender. It will be the talk of your meal and for all the right reasons.