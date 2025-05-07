The Unexpected Ingredient Swap For A Refreshing Nonalcoholic Peach Bellini

Brunch is a time to show off your bellini-making skills. This cocktail's history may have started in Venice, Italy, at Harry's Bar, but it has spilled over into Saturday and Sunday gatherings around the world. However, while some of your friends are trying to get their boozy buzz going, the designated driver, the teetotaler, and the under 21-crowd might feel a little left out. Sure, orange juice and coffee are easy replacements, but what if you could craft a peachy mocktail bellini that everyone could enjoy? The good news is you can do so with a can or a liter of ginger ale.

A bellini is typically made using prosecco or some type of alcoholic bubbly, along with peach puree; however, ginger ale can be used in place of this adult beverage, providing the opportunity to craft a spicy, herbaceous riff that is still refreshing but alcohol-free. Simply puree your peaches as you would normally and add chilled ginger ale in place of the sparkling wine. Garnish it with a little mint and let your guests enjoy it.