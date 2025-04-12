Magnetic Knife Strips Can Be Used For Way More Than Just Knives

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Magnetic knife strips are a space-saving way to store your knives. They reduce countertop clutter by eliminating the need for a bulky and potentially moldy knife block while providing your kitchen with an industrial aesthetic where form follows function. Although the obvious and primary use for magnetic knife strips is in the name, they are a utilitarian organization accessory that supports a diverse range of kitchen storage solutions, adapting to your home needs beyond just knives.

You can free up precious drawer or countertop space by hanging metal utensils like tongs, whisks, and peelers on a magnetic knife strip. Small gadgets that can easily get lost in the shuffle of your junk drawer, like can openers, corkscrews, and measuring spoons, can be kept within eyeshot and arms reach when mounted on a magnetic knife strip. This organizational saving grace is also an excellent option for scissors, meat thermometers, and those other tools you can never seem to find when you need 'em.

Don't be afraid to think outside of the box, either. Hang pens, jar lids, and even small magnetic vases for propagating plants and picked flowers. For non-metal items in your kitchen, consider purchasing adhesive metal plates designed to attach to the backs of objects, such as Salex's 16-pack of thin, sticky steel sheets.