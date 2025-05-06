Dish Cleanup Just Got Easier For Renters Thanks To One Gadget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even if you spend hours fantasizing about your dream kitchen, it doesn't always manifest in reality. While homeowners might be able to renovate their kitchens to include their every desired appliance, renters pretty much have to settle for what's available. Considering that approximately 34% of Americans rent their homes, there's a significant portion of us who often have to go without built-in dishwashers or other convenient appliances for the sake of affordability, or the state of the market. In practice, that means a lot of hand-washing dishes, a task that can get especially burdensome if you live with roommates or family.

If you simply can't take another night of sweating over the kitchen sink (or guiltily eyeing a growing pile of dirty dishes — we've all been there), consider investing in a countertop dishwasher. It's the 21st-century solution for dish cleanup that's portable, cost-effective, and ideal for kitchens without a dedicated dishwasher hookup. A portable unit may either connect to a faucet or come with a built-in water tank that you fill manually, and drains through a suction hose. Since it doesn't require any fancy installation, you can take it with you upon moving. Its overall cost is also much less than a built-in, full-size dishwasher. These devices are fairly easy to keep hidden if you don't like the aesthetic – especially if you have large cabinets under the sink — and the best models clean and dry just as well as any built-in dishwasher.