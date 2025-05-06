Dish Cleanup Just Got Easier For Renters Thanks To One Gadget
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Even if you spend hours fantasizing about your dream kitchen, it doesn't always manifest in reality. While homeowners might be able to renovate their kitchens to include their every desired appliance, renters pretty much have to settle for what's available. Considering that approximately 34% of Americans rent their homes, there's a significant portion of us who often have to go without built-in dishwashers or other convenient appliances for the sake of affordability, or the state of the market. In practice, that means a lot of hand-washing dishes, a task that can get especially burdensome if you live with roommates or family.
If you simply can't take another night of sweating over the kitchen sink (or guiltily eyeing a growing pile of dirty dishes — we've all been there), consider investing in a countertop dishwasher. It's the 21st-century solution for dish cleanup that's portable, cost-effective, and ideal for kitchens without a dedicated dishwasher hookup. A portable unit may either connect to a faucet or come with a built-in water tank that you fill manually, and drains through a suction hose. Since it doesn't require any fancy installation, you can take it with you upon moving. Its overall cost is also much less than a built-in, full-size dishwasher. These devices are fairly easy to keep hidden if you don't like the aesthetic – especially if you have large cabinets under the sink — and the best models clean and dry just as well as any built-in dishwasher.
What to look for in a portable dishwasher
Portable dishwashers sound like a renter's miracle, but they do have some downsides. Their compact size means that they can only hold a relatively small number of dishes — usually between three to six place settings — making them a less-than-ideal appliance for a large family that accumulates tons of daily dishes. They can also take up significant counter space in small kitchens or kitchenettes, especially since they need to drain into a sink, and they usually can't be kept on a portable kitchen island like many other appliances. With that in mind, there are a few key qualities to look out for when shopping for a countertop dishwasher.
If you live in a household of more than one person, look for a model with the largest capacity you can find. It's equally important to choose a model that fits your space, however, so make sure to decide where you're putting it ahead of time and measure the space to make sure it fits and stores easily. One of the most important factors to consider with a countertop dishwasher is its setup, especially how it gets water. Some popular models can be connected directly to your kitchen faucet, though that might require an extra adaptor. Others have a built-in water tank that you have to fill manually with a pitcher, which makes for simple installation but can get annoying to do repeatedly. Amazon carries a variety of popular portable dishwashers, including the Novete portable countertop dishwasher and Comfee' portable mini dishwasher; make sure to check out performance reviews before you buy any model.