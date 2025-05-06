This Frozen Pepperoni Pizza's Crust Actually Tastes Bakery-Fresh

As Chowhound's pizza ranking notes, "The crust is the lynchpin for the whole pizza, but the other toppings do well enough to supplement how good this crust is." The cheese, pepperoni, and sauce mix well together for a solid pizza experience. The pizza cuts easily into individual slices, rather than a mess of crumbs and sauce. And the crust actually rises and browns nicely.

And why is the crust so good? It might just be because it's made like a real pizza. Before it's frozen, DiGiorno's dough rests for 30 to 90 minutes, allowing it to rise and develop, like any restaurant or homemade pizza would. So, it's not just cheese and sauce on top of a frozen cracker: it's real dough.

DiGiorno's rising crust might be too bready for some, as is visible across social media, but it tastes fresh and natural. If you have a little extra crust, you can always heat up some marinara for dipping. And, to avoid a soft and wet or soupy dough, make sure to fully preheat your oven, so the pizza dough will rise hot and fast, as it should.

However, if a soft, bready exterior isn't your thing, but you like a substantial crust with sauce and cheese all the way to the edge, Motor City Pizza Co.'s pepperoni offering actually came in first place in our ranking. It's a Detroit-style pizza, heavy on the dough, but fully covered with ingredients. Sort of like a focaccia loaded with pepperoni, cheese, and sauce. And it comes in a pan that goes right in the oven, so the cheese and dough get nice and crispy on the edges. Whatever your frozen pepperoni choice, just know that you have some real options that aren't just hard crackers topped with inferior ingredients. There's hope out there.