The Miniature Kitchen Tool That Makes Nearly All Your Cooking Much Easier

Tiny but powerful, the fast-spinning food processor is an absolute boon to home chefs of all levels. These itty bitty machines save you from hours of hand mixing or dicing with their rotating blades. "A food processor is great for saving time, especially when you're cooking for a large group," explained chef Tonny Coppernoll of Salt Lake City's Rouser. "It can also help cut costs — shredding your own cheese or potatoes is often cheaper per pound than buying pre-shredded versions." Coppernoll also exclusively told Chowhound that the tool is a great addition primarily for its efficiency, saying "it definitely makes certain tasks faster — like chopping, puréeing, or making dough."

These little tools are excellent for slicing potatoes and avoiding mistakes when crafting crispy hash browns or dicing up some tomatoes for restaurant-style salsa at home. True devotees plug in their machines not just when slicing parsley for tabbouleh, but also when kneading pie dough or even mixing a cream sauce — it's this versatility combined with ease that could have you reaching for it time and time again.