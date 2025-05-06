The Pros And Cons Of Using Le Creuset's Cookware
Whether you're a novice or experienced home chef, there's a decent chance you've heard of Le Creuset cookware. This popular French company has been crafting enameled cast-iron pots and pans in over 15 vibrant colors for more than 100 years. To unpack both the positives and negatives associated with this brand, Chowhound spoke with chef Tonny Coppernoll of Rouser, a modern American restaurant in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Coppernoll considers Le Creuset products to be some of the best cooking pans and pots available on the market today. According to the chef, "Le Creuset cookware is known for its high quality and durability, offering excellent heat distribution and an aesthetically pleasing design with customizable color options." Sure enough, this enameled cookware can withstand cooking temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and doesn't need to be seasoned after every use like raw cast-iron.
Le Creuset also provides every enameled cast iron product with a lifetime warranty. Though, according to many Le Creuset owners, the durability of the cookware speaks for itself. Given the fact that a reliable Dutch oven is the secret to effortless roast chicken, why wouldn't you choose a highly-regarded model that can withstand the test of time? As Coppernoll points out, apart from a few other minor drawbacks, the steep price tag of Le Creuset products may be the number one deterrent for many home chefs.
Is Le Creuset worth the cost?
As a price range example, Dutch ovens cost between $200 to $750. However, chef Tonny Coppernoll believes "Le Creuset is absolutely worth the price if you're committed to taking care of it properly. It's not the kind of cookware you can just toss in the dishwasher and forget about — it requires a bit more attention."
Since Le Creuset cookware holds heat well, these one-of-a-kind pots and pans do not require high heat in order to cook food effectively. High temperatures can leave your cookware loaded with stuck-on food. Moreover, because of their enameled finish, the easiest way to clean stains from Le Creuset Dutch ovens is to use an abrasive cleaner like Bar Keeper's friend or baking soda and water with a scratch resistant sponge or cleaning tool. Besides following mindful cleaning practices, another factor to consider when weighing the pros and cons, which Coppernoll points out, is that the brand's sandy enamel finish may be prone to chipping over time if not treated with care.
That being said, if you don't have the money or desire to invest in Le Creuset cookware, there are other, more affordable options on the market. Coppernoll recommends T-Fal products for a low-cost choice, and brands like Cuisinart and Made In for mid to high-end alternatives. Though, if you do decide to purchase Le Creuset cookware, Coppernoll says, "If you treat it well, it performs beautifully and lasts for years."