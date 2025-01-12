Your Dutch Oven Is The Secret To Effortless Roast Chicken

Turning the chicken into a one-pot meal is simple and relatively fast. You need to cover the bottom of the Dutch oven with hardy vegetables like onions, carrots, parsnips, and potatoes, but the prep work is minimal. Just peel them and cut them into roughly equal-size pieces, but you can do that part ahead. Then just pop the chicken in and cover it with the lid. As the chicken cooks, its juices flow onto the vegetables, making them rich and flavorful. And it pays to buy and cook chickens whole. A whole chicken is several dollars per pound cheaper than boneless, skinless breasts and at least a couple dollars cheaper for the same weight as skin-on, bone-in thighs.

Dutch ovens can sometimes be an investment, but some models are more expensive than others. The Le Creuset 6.75-quart signature oval Dutch oven costs several hundred dollars. But you can get a Lodge 7-quart oval Dutch oven for just over $100 or a Crock-Pot 7-quart Dutch oven for less than that. And if you generally tend to cook smaller chickens, you can use an even smaller pot.

The only drawback is how long it takes. The oven does most of the work, but a larger bird cooked slowly needs two to three hours, making it a weekend endeavor for many cooks. You can take off the lid at the end of the cooking process and place it under the broiler to get a nice crispy skin. Just make sure you use your oven mitts.