The Easiest Way To Clean Stains From Le Creuset Dutch Ovens
As a workhorse in the kitchen, a Le Creuset dutch oven is a worthwhile investment. Proper care will ensure that it will last for years in your kitchen lineup. To keep a clean Le Creuset dutch oven, make sure to remove any burnt-on residue each time you use it. The smooth inside of the Le Creuset dutch oven has an enamel coating, which can get scratched or stained if not cared for or cleaned properly. Simple tools like a non-scratch scouring pad, baking soda, water, and specialized cleaners can do the trick.
But even vigilant chefs can end up with stubborn stains and residue on their Le Creuset. One of the most common causes of stuck on food or stains is overheating. Le Creuset dutch ovens are excellent heat conductors and only need low or medium heat to work. Heating your dutch oven to high heat can cause the food to get stuck or stains to develop. If your dutch oven is looking a little worse for the wear, this helpful tip is perfect to clean stubborn stains from the interior or exterior.
Use abrasive cleaner and a non-scratch tool
To scour off the most stubborn stains, use an abrasive cleaner such as Barkeeper's Friend. Le Creuset specifically recommends this type of cleaner, which contains oxalic acid — a naturally occurring chemical in many fruits and vegetables. It works well to remove stains and clean everything from bathtubs to cooking tools and is the perfect cleaner for stubborn stains on Le Creuset enamel.
Start by putting on gloves to protect your hands from the abrasive cleaner. Sprinkle a layer onto the enamel surface of your dutch oven and add enough water to create a paste. Use a non-scratch or nonabrasive cleaning tool and some good old-fashioned elbow grease to scrub the paste around the inside of the dutch oven. The stains will lift off and start to turn the paste a dingy color. Once you think you have all of the stains removed, rinse the dutch oven to reveal a sparkling, clean interior. Depending on the severity of the stains, you might need to repeat this step until it is completely clean. You'll know it's done when the interior is free of stains, completely rinsed of all paste residue, and ready to use to cook another dish.