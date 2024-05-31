The Easiest Way To Clean Stains From Le Creuset Dutch Ovens

As a workhorse in the kitchen, a Le Creuset dutch oven is a worthwhile investment. Proper care will ensure that it will last for years in your kitchen lineup. To keep a clean Le Creuset dutch oven, make sure to remove any burnt-on residue each time you use it. The smooth inside of the Le Creuset dutch oven has an enamel coating, which can get scratched or stained if not cared for or cleaned properly. Simple tools like a non-scratch scouring pad, baking soda, water, and specialized cleaners can do the trick.

Advertisement

But even vigilant chefs can end up with stubborn stains and residue on their Le Creuset. One of the most common causes of stuck on food or stains is overheating. Le Creuset dutch ovens are excellent heat conductors and only need low or medium heat to work. Heating your dutch oven to high heat can cause the food to get stuck or stains to develop. If your dutch oven is looking a little worse for the wear, this helpful tip is perfect to clean stubborn stains from the interior or exterior.