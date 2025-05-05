The Best Way To Reuse Pickle Juice Is A No-Brainer

Start with your veggies. Almost anything will work — cucumbers, carrots, onions, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes. Cut them so they'll fit back in the jar. You can boil the jar and lid to sterilize them, but a good scrub should be plenty safe if it's going back in the fridge (and you'll use them in the next few days). You'll want to heat the brine on the stove and get it to a nice simmer, which will both sterilize the liquid and heat up the veggies, so they'll more easily absorb the flavors. Add some chili flakes or dried Italian herbs if you want an extra kick. Then just pour the liquid over the veggies in the jar. You can leave it to cool on the countertop or put it right in the fridge.

After just a few hours, you'll have a decent light pickle, but you can leave them in the fridge for a couple of days for a more tangy flavor. Heavy vinegar and spicy brine can go with just about anything, but if you're working with a sweeter juice, like bread and butter pickle brine, you might be best choosing sliced cucumbers and onions.

To fully transform your brine, you can use sliced hot peppers, oil, celery, carrot, cauliflower, and bell peppers to make an impromptu giardiniera — the famed topping for the iconic Chicago Italian beef. Depending on your brine, it may end up a bit more on the dill end of the spectrum, as giardiniera goes. But that may make it perform even better as the tangy topping you need on your next sub sandwich. Regardless of your flavor preference, save your pickle brine and give it new life with a quick simmer on the stove and a quick re-pickle.