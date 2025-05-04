What To Know Before You Buy Cracker Barrel's Boxed Mac And Cheese

The macaroni and cheese aisle at the grocery store has plenty of boxes to choose from, from the nostalgic blue Kraft Mac & Cheese of our childhoods to some more questionable varieties (sorry, when it comes to the worst boxed mac and cheese, we're looking at you, Chester Cheetah!). But one brand you may not have tried yet is made by a nationwide restaurant chain, Cracker Barrel. The product isn't new, and it isn't necessarily the best on the market, but it is worth trying for a number of reasons that you'll want to consider before tossing a box in your shopping cart on your next grocery run.

In Chowhound's ranking of popular boxed macaroni and cheese brands, Cracker Barrel placed in the middle, but that shouldn't dissuade you from trying it out for yourself. There are actually a few factors that make it a smart choice, starting with the fact that it comes with a pre-made cheese sauce that you simply pour over the noodles once they're cooked. This makes dinner prep after a long day at work a breeze, since you don't have to spend any extra time measuring ingredients. It also saves you from having to use any milk or butter. While the price is a bit higher than the old standard (Kraft Mac & Cheese costs about $1 a box while Cracker Barrel's version sells for approximately $4), the savings on extra ingredients and precious time definitely make the higher price forgivable.