How To Use Your Pizza Stone For Crispy And Golden Homemade Potato Chips

You already know a pizza stone can deliver a blistered, perfect pie. But that same slab of ceramic magic can do so much more than serve up homemade 'za. There are tons of unexpected uses for your pizza stone, and since you're probably not making pizza all of the time, it's worth learning how to use your pizza stone to its full potential! One of our favorite uses for the stone is making perfectly crunchy homemade potato chips. Thanks to its ability to radiate consistent, dry heat, a pizza stone acts almost like a mini pizza oven, creating an even, golden finish without the need to flip every five minutes. With this nifty kitchen tool, making potato chips is a breeze.

Rather than deep-frying the chips in a bunch of oil, you'll simply toss paper-thin potato slices in neutral oil (an easy-to-use, affordable mandolin from Amazon is your best friend here) and bake them quickly on the stone. Unlike baking chips on a sheet pan, you'll have to preheat your pizza stone for this to work well. Preheat the oven to somewhere between 400 – 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and put the cold stone in while it preheats. You'll wind up with a screaming hot stone. Don't skip the preheat; the whole point is harnessing the stone's dry, retained heat. Lay the slices directly onto the stone using tongs, and they'll start sizzling almost immediately. Bake them in the oven for about 25 minutes, season, and dig in!