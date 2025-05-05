Move Over Espresso. Matcha Martinis Are Here To Steal The Spotlight

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few cocktails have gotten as many twists as the martini, and people are still finding new, unique martinis to add to the bucket list by incorporating umami or even spicy ingredients like miso or wasabi. Given the growing international appetite for Japanese cuisine, matcha only makes sense as the next martini progression. Matcha is different from basic green tea. It has a complex, bitter flavor that's especially meant to be savored. This depth is partly why it's the selection for tea ceremonies, and it's what makes it work for slow-sipping drinks like the martini. To learn how to prepare a matcha martini with mindfulness, Chowhound spoke with some experts for guidance.

Muddling Memories is a hospitality company specializing in beverage experiences, and they currently have a collaboration with iconic frozen novelty company, Magnum, where they've come together to create the limited-time Magnum Double Caramel Caviar Service, blending double caramel ice cream bars with golden caviar, caramel crème fraîche, and mint. As a team that knows how to combine unique ingredients, they recommend working with high-quality matcha powder for your matcha martini.

You can find both ceremonial and culinary grade matcha; we think the latter suffices as long as it's well-rated, and all you need is a teaspoon of it for your martini. The Muddling Memories team says this should be sifted to avoid clumps and whisked with warm water before being shaken up. There are kits on Amazon, like the ZENRC Ceremony Matcha Kit, that come with all the tools you need, such as the sifter, whisk, and so on, for the easiest results. With these tools on deck, you'll be able to make an unforgettable matcha martini once you've selected the right flavors.