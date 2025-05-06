You Absolutely Need To Buy This Ramen On Your First Trip To Costco

It's not hard to get lost in a place like Costco. The sheer selection found at most Costco stores is enough to keep you occupied for quite some time, especially since the brand tends to bring in new and exciting items on the regular. However, not every Costco item is as good as the next, and there are some items that are can't-miss grabs when you're perusing Costco's tall aisles.

Instant ramen doesn't seem like a very exciting item to get worked up about, but Costco provides an option that is worth special attention. Among the must-buy items at Costco Wholesale is Nongshim tonkotsu ramen — which is not to be confused with tonkatsu or torikatsu, by the way. While you might think that there's not much to be fussed about initially (after all, how good can instant ramen really be?), a closer look reveals the staggering difference in quality between this selection compared to its bog-standard alternatives. Adding water to your instant ramen is the typical approach, but your ramen tastes way better when you swap this out with a kind of broth. But guess what: Nongshim already has you covered here, as the soup base provides a creamy broth that's miles clear of your usual instant noodles. When you factor in the deliciously spicy sauce as well, there's little doubt as to what your next Costco purchase should be.