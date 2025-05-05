This Canned Chef Boyardee Dinner Was A '90s Kid's Dream

The '90s were a weird yet wonderful time period for food. Foods marketed toward kids in particular stand out from the crowd thanks to wacky commercials, interesting flavors, and funky shapes. Many of us have favorite discontinued '90s snacks that we still hold dear to this day.

One of the most unique '90s kids foods comes from canned food celebrity Chef Boyardee. In 1995, the company released a Spider-Man themed canned pasta. The canned dinner featured noodles shaped like Spider-Man, his mask, and spiderwebs in a cheesy tomato sauce; an option with meatballs was also available.

This crossover pasta was created as a promotional item for the cartoon "Spider-Man: The Animated Series" that premiered in late 1994. As such, the item's run was extremely brief, ending around 1997. Despite only being available for a short time, the comic themed canned dinner left a lasting impression on the public, making it one of the most interesting and popular discontinued canned goods of the '90s.