The Seasonings You Need For A Wingstop Cajun Corn Dupe
For many, Wingstop is the chain that makes the best fast food wings, and we agree. In our official ranking of fast food chicken wings, Wingstop proved to be the best of affordability, taste, and texture. As such, the chain has amassed tons of fans, many of whom have tried to recreate the chain's delicious offerings at home for themselves.
One Wingstop dupe fans may struggle with is Wingstop's Cajun Fried Corn. The trick is figuring out what makes up the seasoning the chain uses when making its Cajun butter. Although the chain hasn't released an official recipe, home cooks have figured out the basic seasoning components for this dish, which includes salt, black pepper, Cajun seasoning, onion powder, paprika, and dried basil.
Combine these seasonings with some melted butter and a touch of lemon juice, and you have all the flavor of Wingstop's Cajun Corn ready to go in your kitchen at home. This combination of seasonings can be easily achieved and tweaked to suit your own personal preferences.
Variations and alternatives
There are several recipes for Wingstop Cajun Fried Corn out there, each with slight differences. Some call for additional ingredients on top of the ones listed above, like cayenne pepper, dried oregano, and thyme. Some call for the inclusion of chopped parsley and freshly minced garlic, while others opt for garlic powder instead.
These differences won't majorly affect the outcome of the Cajun Corn, so feel free to choose the recipe that best suits your tastes. The one ingredient that really matters regardless of the recipe is the Cajun seasoning, as the name of the dish implies. Cajun seasoning can be bought in stores or online via Amazon from companies like Newman's Own or Weber.
You can always make it at home too; chances are, you likely already have access to the flavors that make up Cajun seasoning in your kitchen. To make Cajun seasoning, you need salt, paprika, dried oregano, cayenne pepper, and ground black pepper. Feel free to make your own changes to this basic recipe too, like using smoked paprika or increasing the amount of cayenne pepper for additional kick.