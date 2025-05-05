The Seasonings You Need For A Wingstop Cajun Corn Dupe

For many, Wingstop is the chain that makes the best fast food wings, and we agree. In our official ranking of fast food chicken wings, Wingstop proved to be the best of affordability, taste, and texture. As such, the chain has amassed tons of fans, many of whom have tried to recreate the chain's delicious offerings at home for themselves.

One Wingstop dupe fans may struggle with is Wingstop's Cajun Fried Corn. The trick is figuring out what makes up the seasoning the chain uses when making its Cajun butter. Although the chain hasn't released an official recipe, home cooks have figured out the basic seasoning components for this dish, which includes salt, black pepper, Cajun seasoning, onion powder, paprika, and dried basil.

Combine these seasonings with some melted butter and a touch of lemon juice, and you have all the flavor of Wingstop's Cajun Corn ready to go in your kitchen at home. This combination of seasonings can be easily achieved and tweaked to suit your own personal preferences.