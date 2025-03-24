This Chicken Chain Makes The Best Fast Food Wings We Tried, Hands Down

Chicken wings are the life of the party and the ultimate companion for cheap alcohol. Whether you're kicking back to watch the game or feeling wiped out after a night on the town, wings are there to share. Many of the best batches come from bars or pizza kitchens, but one fast food restaurant can compete with the pros. The great wing debate has been settled.

In our official ranking of fast food chicken wings, Wingstop reigns supreme for affordability, texture, and taste — that's before adding any sauce. We found that even plain Wingstop wings had crispy outer skins coating the tender, steamy white meat within. Some fast food pizza and fried chicken restaurants like Papa John's and KFC just couldn't hold a candle to the thick, smooth Wingstop flats and drums. Once we add sauce to the equation, it was game over. These wings soar to new heights with creative wet and dry rubs like the Hawaiian and Louisiana Rub flavors.