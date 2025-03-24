This Chicken Chain Makes The Best Fast Food Wings We Tried, Hands Down
Chicken wings are the life of the party and the ultimate companion for cheap alcohol. Whether you're kicking back to watch the game or feeling wiped out after a night on the town, wings are there to share. Many of the best batches come from bars or pizza kitchens, but one fast food restaurant can compete with the pros. The great wing debate has been settled.
In our official ranking of fast food chicken wings, Wingstop reigns supreme for affordability, texture, and taste — that's before adding any sauce. We found that even plain Wingstop wings had crispy outer skins coating the tender, steamy white meat within. Some fast food pizza and fried chicken restaurants like Papa John's and KFC just couldn't hold a candle to the thick, smooth Wingstop flats and drums. Once we add sauce to the equation, it was game over. These wings soar to new heights with creative wet and dry rubs like the Hawaiian and Louisiana Rub flavors.
Wingstop has got what you need
Wingstop has a couple of offers you won't find at other fast food chains, which is a big win in our book. The 15-piece meal for two is a no-brainer for a rainy date night (and nothing says "I love you" like the vulnerability of eating a hot wing in front of your partner). It's around $25 for 15 wings, a large basket of fries, two dippable sauce cups, and two drinks. For larger gatherings, the UFC Fight Night bundle doubles this deal, feeding around four to five people for less than $40. Because Wingstop makes chicken wings its specialty, it's able to offer many different servings of wings, from six to even 100 pieces in an order.
To get the best Wingstop experience, ordering the bone-in wings is only right. Boneless wings are pretty much chicken nuggets, and Wingstop didn't make it very far in our fast food chicken nugget assessment. The meat is tender enough to fall right off the bones at first bite. If you're not sure what to order, the lemon pepper seasoned dry rub, ranch, and peach drink will never disappoint.