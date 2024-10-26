Enjoy A Playful Take On A Popular Fair Food By Turning It Into French Fries

Making funnel cake fries is similar to making funnel cake except you pipe the batter into straight lines a few inches long instead of a continuous ribbon. You don't need any special equipment, just a piping bag or squeeze bottle with the tip cut large enough for the thick batter. Or you can buy a bottle with a wider opening, like the Whiskware pancake batter bottle.

It might seem like a good idea, but there's a reason you can't make funnel cake in the air fryer. Instead, use hot oil and fry in batches to avoid overcrowding. They only take about a minute per side, so it shouldn't take too long. When you're done, place the hot cake fries on a plate lined with paper towel to soak up the extra oil so they stay crispy until you eat them.

Now comes the fun part — the toppings. It wouldn't be funnel cake without the powdered sugar on top. Use a fine mesh strainer or a duster like the Cusinium powdered sugar shaker to sprinkle the funnel cake fries with powdered sugar. Just as some people prefer drizzling the ketchup right on their french fries instead of on the side, some people enjoy drizzling toppings over their funnel cake fries. However, another option is to ditch the fork and use your fingers to dip the funnel cake fries in ramekins of chocolate sauce, Nutella, strawberry jam, marshmallow dip, caramel sauce, or whipped cream.