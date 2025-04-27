The Best Oui Yogurt Flavors, According To Customer Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to tasty French-style yogurt in the United States, Yoplait has you covered. The popular, well-known brand released Oui, a thick, simply-made, whole milk yogurt, back in 2017. Originally released in eight classic varieties, including vanilla, blueberry, and peach, Oui by Yoplait is now available in over 15 flavors and in an assortment of dairy-free varieties.

What separates Oui from Yoplait's more conventional yogurts has everything to do with production and presentation. Unlike Yoplait's original yogurt made with low-fat milk, Oui is made by pouring whole milk mixed with live cultures into small individual glass pots. Over time, the mixture sets and becomes a creamy and sophisticated one-of-a-kind treat. When you consider the underrated dishes you can eat for breakfast besides eggs, yogurt is a delicious alternative, especially when it comes in swanky glass jars and a variety of tasty flavors. Since there are so many varieties of Oui to choose from, we took the time to scour the internet for reviews on every flavor. Sure enough, out of all the varieties available, certain flavors stand above the rest.