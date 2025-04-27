The Best Oui Yogurt Flavors, According To Customer Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to tasty French-style yogurt in the United States, Yoplait has you covered. The popular, well-known brand released Oui, a thick, simply-made, whole milk yogurt, back in 2017. Originally released in eight classic varieties, including vanilla, blueberry, and peach, Oui by Yoplait is now available in over 15 flavors and in an assortment of dairy-free varieties.
What separates Oui from Yoplait's more conventional yogurts has everything to do with production and presentation. Unlike Yoplait's original yogurt made with low-fat milk, Oui is made by pouring whole milk mixed with live cultures into small individual glass pots. Over time, the mixture sets and becomes a creamy and sophisticated one-of-a-kind treat. When you consider the underrated dishes you can eat for breakfast besides eggs, yogurt is a delicious alternative, especially when it comes in swanky glass jars and a variety of tasty flavors. Since there are so many varieties of Oui to choose from, we took the time to scour the internet for reviews on every flavor. Sure enough, out of all the varieties available, certain flavors stand above the rest.
The most popular Oui flavors
While Oui by Yoplait has released several new flavors since its inception in 2017, fruit-on-the-bottom classics such as strawberry, black cherry, and blueberry are among the most popular. Moreover, Oui's strawberry yogurt is a variety customers enjoy as both a decent snack as well as a makeshift dessert; some customers compare the taste to strawberry shortcake, especially if you enhance your jar with crushed graham crackers.
Comparably, customers also enjoy Oui's chocolate and vanilla varieties for a satisfying post-meal snack instead of choosing from the most popular vanilla ice cream brands, both on their own or paired with an assortment of toppings. In a recent Reddit post, one user claimed Oui vanilla yogurt topped with a crumbled granola bar tastes like "a slightly more healthy cheesecake." Based on reviews, Oui vanilla yogurt is not too sweet, and certain customers have compared the flavor and texture to Yoplait's custard-style yogurt that was discontinued in 2022. Next to these traditional favorites, Oui lovers also enjoy a particular assortment of unconventional flavors.
More noteworthy flavors of Oui yogurt
Beyond vanilla, honey is another revered flavor loved by customers. Specifically, consumers find the texture smoother than other varieties. Many also appreciate honey's somewhat mild sweetness compared to other blended flavors, such as chocolate or vanilla. Honey Oui is the perfect variety to enjoy for breakfast with granola and mixed berries or as a late-afternoon snack. However, some customers have noted that the honey flavor isn't always available in stores.
When you can't get your hands on a jar of honey Oui, give the brand's coconut flavor a try. Made with real coconuts, Oui coconut yogurt is another mild flavor that seems to have just the right amount of sweetness. The taste of coconut is not too overpowering, making this variety the perfect base for your morning smoothie with added toppings such as fresh fruit, nuts, or dried coconut. Other fruity flavors customers seem to enjoy are lemon and mango. One consumer on Reddit compared the lemon flavor to Fruit Loops cereal while mango is highly regarded for its tropical flavor. If you can't decide on just one variety, consider combining flavors: Coconut and mango make for a simplified snack reminiscent of mango sago or mango-coconut tapioca pudding.