The Mayo-Free Swap You Need For A Rich, Creamy Tuna Salad

Creamy, rich, and slightly tangy, is there anything better than a generous layer of tuna salad tucked between two slices of fresh bread for a quick and satisfying midday bite? Whether you stick to the classic recipe and mix together some canned tuna, onions, lemon juice, and fresh herbs, and then bind it all together with a generous dollop of mayo, or perhaps you choose to heat things up with a little bit of kimchi — the tangy and spicy ingredient you can add to tuna salad — there's really no way to go wrong with this delicious protein-packed dish.

However, if you're not the biggest mayo fan, or you're still recovering from the last time you made one of the 12 common tuna salad mistakes and drowned it in mayo, then you're most likely looking for a lighter, healthier, mayo-free alternative. While many recipes would suggest adding some plain Greek yogurt or whipped silken tofu instead, have you ever thought of using some rich, tangy labneh?

Irresistibly creamy and beautifully savory, labneh is a beloved staple of Middle Eastern breakfasts, and is typically enjoyed as a spread or dip alongside some fresh pita bread. Traditionally made from goat's milk, its flavor and texture fall somewhere between yogurt and cream cheese, making it probably the one simple swap that'll make your tuna salad taste like heaven. What exactly makes this soft, spreadable cheese such a great addition to your tuna salad, and how much do you actually need?