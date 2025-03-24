The Mayo-Free Swap You Need For A Rich, Creamy Tuna Salad
Creamy, rich, and slightly tangy, is there anything better than a generous layer of tuna salad tucked between two slices of fresh bread for a quick and satisfying midday bite? Whether you stick to the classic recipe and mix together some canned tuna, onions, lemon juice, and fresh herbs, and then bind it all together with a generous dollop of mayo, or perhaps you choose to heat things up with a little bit of kimchi — the tangy and spicy ingredient you can add to tuna salad — there's really no way to go wrong with this delicious protein-packed dish.
However, if you're not the biggest mayo fan, or you're still recovering from the last time you made one of the 12 common tuna salad mistakes and drowned it in mayo, then you're most likely looking for a lighter, healthier, mayo-free alternative. While many recipes would suggest adding some plain Greek yogurt or whipped silken tofu instead, have you ever thought of using some rich, tangy labneh?
Irresistibly creamy and beautifully savory, labneh is a beloved staple of Middle Eastern breakfasts, and is typically enjoyed as a spread or dip alongside some fresh pita bread. Traditionally made from goat's milk, its flavor and texture fall somewhere between yogurt and cream cheese, making it probably the one simple swap that'll make your tuna salad taste like heaven. What exactly makes this soft, spreadable cheese such a great addition to your tuna salad, and how much do you actually need?
Swapping mayo out for labneh makes it super creamy
Using labneh might not be one of the bougie ingredients Gordon Ramsay elevates tuna salad with, but it's certainly an underrated swap worth a try, because it will give your tuna salad an undeniably smooth and creamy texture that might just change the way you make it for good. What's more, labneh's tangy yet mild acidity, which comes from its fermentation process, will enhance the flavor of the salad without overshadowing the taste of the tuna.
To nail the dish, it's important to first thoroughly break up the tuna before mixing it with about a cup of labneh to make sure that each bite is evenly coated in this silky yogurt-like spread. This will help prevent any dry tuna chunks from being left behind and ensure every single bite is well-balanced. In addition, to keep the salad from getting too watery, opting for a thicker labneh brand can make a massive difference.
Hence why, unless you're planning to prepare the labneh from scratch in your kitchen, you should make a wise pick at the store. However, if your salad still turns a tad too runny, adding some unseasoned panko breadcrumbs is a great trick to fix it as it'll help absorb the excess moisture. Finally, once you're done stirring and everything looks nice and homogenous, all that's left to do is grab a big plate, serve it fresh, and top it with your favorite herbs as you dig right in.