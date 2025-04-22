Irish Nachos Are A Must-Have For Your Next Brunch
When it comes to identifying the world's most-perfect snack food, nachos check almost every box. Not only are they relatively inexpensive and pretty simple to make, they're very easy to customize to your personal tastes or even a party theme. For instance, zesty Italian-style nachos might be the perfect accompaniment for your "Roman Holiday" viewing party. Or, you can replace the tortilla chips in nachos with tater tots to serve as the base for the tastiest brunch appetizer you've never heard of: Irish nachos.
Just as traditional Tex-Mex nachos have an unexpected history, so too does the Irish version. The story goes that in 1980, an enterprising chef at a Texas restaurant decided to give a batch of cottage fries — crispy, roasted potato rounds — a spicy makeover. As with the original version, customers were delighted by the combination of crunchy, salty carbs smothered in cheese, salsa, and spiced meat. Word spread, and Irish nachos soon became one of the most popular nacho variations, even over 40 years later. Though you can enjoy this hearty side with any meal (or even by itself as a midnight snack), Irish nachos' potato base makes them especially well-suited to serving with brunch since they bridge the gap between hash browns and loaded fries. They're also incredibly easy to make: Just roast a sheet pan full of sliced potato rounds until crispy and golden, then load them up with sharp cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream, and anything else you normally enjoy on your nachos.
Making Irish nachos your own
While there's no denying Irish nachos accompanied by more traditional Tex-Mex flavors are mouth-wateringly delicious, this style of nacho is also particularly easy to customize. The only real rule is that you must coat your roasty, steaming-hot potato slices in some kind of flavorful cheese. This could mean pepper jack, gooey queso blended with zippy Rotel, or something completely different such as smoked provolone or Gruyère. The kind of cheese you choose also largely depends on the flavor profile you're going for. Since potatoes take on the flavors of whatever you pair them with, the sky's truly the limit. For a true breakfast vibe, top up the potatoes with smoked gouda, crumbled pork sausage, sauteed onions and peppers, and even an herby, creamy hollandaise. Crown each serving with an over-easy egg or two to add richness from the golden yolks.
To help your Irish nachos truly live up to their name, focus on adding Irish flavors. Add a few handfuls of sharp, salty, grated Dubliner cheese (or use it to make a cream sauce) along with shredded braised lamb shank and a light drizzle of garlic-infused clover honey to lighten and brighten everything up. You could also take things in a pub-style direction by smothering them in blue cheese, pulled Buffalo chicken, and refreshing minced celery. Finally, give them an Italian makeover with mozzarella, warm pizza sauce, chopped pepperoni or sweet fennel sausage, and a sprinkling of fresh herbs.