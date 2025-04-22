Irish Nachos Are A Must-Have For Your Next Brunch

When it comes to identifying the world's most-perfect snack food, nachos check almost every box. Not only are they relatively inexpensive and pretty simple to make, they're very easy to customize to your personal tastes or even a party theme. For instance, zesty Italian-style nachos might be the perfect accompaniment for your "Roman Holiday" viewing party. Or, you can replace the tortilla chips in nachos with tater tots to serve as the base for the tastiest brunch appetizer you've never heard of: Irish nachos.

Just as traditional Tex-Mex nachos have an unexpected history, so too does the Irish version. The story goes that in 1980, an enterprising chef at a Texas restaurant decided to give a batch of cottage fries — crispy, roasted potato rounds — a spicy makeover. As with the original version, customers were delighted by the combination of crunchy, salty carbs smothered in cheese, salsa, and spiced meat. Word spread, and Irish nachos soon became one of the most popular nacho variations, even over 40 years later. Though you can enjoy this hearty side with any meal (or even by itself as a midnight snack), Irish nachos' potato base makes them especially well-suited to serving with brunch since they bridge the gap between hash browns and loaded fries. They're also incredibly easy to make: Just roast a sheet pan full of sliced potato rounds until crispy and golden, then load them up with sharp cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream, and anything else you normally enjoy on your nachos.